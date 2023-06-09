Al Ain Court of First Instance rejected a lawsuit filed by a young man who accused his friend of committing traffic violations with his vehicle, including reckless driving and escaping from the police, and demanded that the defendant be compelled to pay the value of the violations or transfer them to his traffic file.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against his friend, in which he demanded that he be obligated to pay 5360 dirhams to the plaintiff for the value of traffic violations he committed with his vehicle, or transfer the violations to his traffic code, in addition to obliging him to pay fees and expenses and in exchange for legal fees, indicating that he gave his vehicle to the defendant, so the latter got up. Committing traffic violations, including escaping from the police, and driving recklessly without his knowledge, and he demanded that he transfer it to his name, but he refused to do so without any legal justification.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that it is legally established that the plaintiff must prove his right and the defendant must deny it, noting that it is proven after reviewing the case that the plaintiff did not provide evidence of the date of handing over the vehicle to the defendant until he proves his claim to pay or transfer traffic violations. For his traffic code, or what proves that the defendant committed it in terms of submitting a statement proving that the violations required to be paid or transferred were committed by the defendant while he was in possession of the vehicle to discuss the elements of this case, pointing out that the plaintiff’s statements were not supported by any evidence, and the court ruled dismissed the case and charged the plaintiff with expenses.

