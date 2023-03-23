A young man accused a law firm and a lawyer in the office of defrauding him and seizing 33,000 dirhams, after they deluded him that he was one of the defendants in a criminal case.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a law firm and a lawyer, and demanded that they compel them to pay him 33,300 dirhams, in addition to 5,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered, explaining that he had contacted the law firm and the lawyer regarding a criminal case, so they deluded him that he was one of the defendants in it, What prompted him to transfer 33 thousand and 300 dirhams to the law firm, and after that he discovered that he was not included in the indictment list, and when he asked the defendants to return the amount transferred by him, he did not ask him to do so.

In the merits of the ruling, the court stated that the plaintiff bears the burden of proving the fact that the two defendants unjustly seized the claimed amount, but he did not provide any evidence proving the validity of his claim, and his statements were sent without support or evidence, in addition to that what he submitted of bank statements did not It is clear, however, that it is only a transfer of sums of money, and thus the case lacks evidence to prove its validity, and it is based on no support from reality or law.