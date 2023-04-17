The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled to reject a lawsuit filed by a vehicle owner, accusing a girl of defrauding him, of buying the vehicle whose price is 140,000 dirhams with a forged deposit receipt, and of registering it in the name of her boyfriend.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a girl and a young man, demanding that they pay 140,000 dirhams, fees and expenses, and legal fees, indicating that he owns a 2017 model vehicle, and the girl offered to buy the vehicle from him, and he agreed to sell the vehicle at a value of 140,000 dirhams, and as a result of a problem For the girl to pass, she asked him to register the vehicle in the name of her boyfriend, the second defendant, and he transferred the vehicle in the name of her boyfriend at her request, and after registering the vehicle, the price agreed upon by them was not paid.

During the hearing of the case, the plaintiff was interrogated about the sale contract, and he stated that there was no sale contract, and that there were conversations via the “WhatsApp” program between him and the girl, and that she sent him a copy of a deposit of the value of the price of the vehicle, but he did not

He received any amounts, and no amounts were deposited in his account, while the second defendant submitted a request memorandum at the end of which the case was dismissed with referral to hear witnesses, and obliging the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses, while the girl was absent from attendance.

And the court stated that it is established from reviewing the papers that evidence of payment of the price of the vehicle has been submitted according to the transfer receipt issued at the expense of the plaintiff, and then it is established for the court that the plaintiff received the entire price of the vehicle, the subject of the case, according to that receipt, and what the plaintiff decided that the amount was not affected It was not deposited in his bank account, and that there was tampering with the receipt, and that it was fictitious and was planned by the two defendants to trap him, as he did not provide evidence that the amount was not transferred to his account, nor did he submit any penal judgment condemning the two defendants Concerning defrauding him according to that receipt, and that it was a fictitious transfer with suspicion of forgery, and then the court did not prove the validity of the claim of the plaintiff regarding the price of the vehicle, and the court ruled to reject the case, and obligated the plaintiff to pay the expenses.