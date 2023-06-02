The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court of First Instance dismissed a lawsuit filed by a young man against a commercial company and its owner, accusing them of “fraud” and “manipulating” the date of manufacture of a motorcycle he bought from the company.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against a commercial company and its owner, demanding that they pay him 35 thousand and 850 dirhams, and compensation in the amount of 16 thousand dirhams, for the losses and material damages he suffered and the lost profits, indicating that he bought a motorcycle from the two defendants for an amount 35 thousand and 850 dirhams, given that the year of manufacture is 2014, according to what is written in the payment receipt, but he was surprised upon receiving the bike that the year of manufacture is 2011, which exposed him to losing his money and fraud and fraud from the two defendants.

For its part, the court indicated in the reasons for its ruling that the plaintiff relied in his case on the existence of fraud and fraud by the defendants during the contract, based on the change in the year of manufacture of the motorcycle. Between the parties to the dispute is a commercial relationship centered on the process of buying and selling the bike in question. The report concluded that it was proven to the expert, after inspection, that the year of manufacture of the bike is 2014, and the expert estimated the market value of the bike at the time of the plaintiff’s purchase of it at 35 thousand dirhams, and then what it raised in terms of fraud and fraud by the defendants came without support and does not affect that. He submitted documents that the year of manufacture of the bike is 2011, and the court ruled to dismiss the case.

