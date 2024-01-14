The catching team of the Good Heart Regional Public Organization helped remove a lynx kitten from a tree within the boundaries of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. This was reported on January 14 at the Kotofeevo cat shelter on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that the animal required the help of a veterinarian, since an old deep wound was discovered on its stomach.

“The little lynx spent the night at the Kotofeevo shelter in a separate room in a double cage. The baby was stressed, did not eat anything, and a decision was made to release him urgently,” the publication says.

The material added that the animal was safely delivered to its natural habitat.

Earlier, on January 10, specialists rescued a wild reindeer that was drowning in Lake Baikal. The head of Burprirodnadzor, Marina Damdinova, said that the animal is about four years old.