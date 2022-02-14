Marcello Panariello was traveling on his motorcycle with a friend when they crashed into a car

The river of blood continues to flow inexorably on Italian roads. Last Friday, in Scafati, in the province of Salerno, Marcello Panariello he lost his life after a terrible motorcycle accident. The young man was only 22 years old and the authorities will now investigate to clarify the causes of the accident as much as possible. Tears and emotion throughout the municipal area.

Italy mourns the death of another young son, who died in a terrible accident happened on the roads of the country.

Earlier this week the news of the death of Mattia Rossi, a young man of lonely, had spread 31 years oldwho had lost his life after being hit by a drunk driver in Monza.

In this case it was a boy who died alone 22 years old. He was driving his motorcycle, on which a friend of his also rode. They were passing through the intersection between via Lo Porto and the Statale 268, a Scafatiin the province of Salerno.

For reasons still under investigation, their two-wheeled vehicle is crashed at fairly high speed against a car and both boys fell to the ground.

For Marcello Panariello there was nothing to be done. When the medical helpers intervened, he was already dead. The friend, on the other hand, is now hospitalized in very serious conditions in the hospital.

Condolences for the death of Marcello Panariello

Marcello’s death completely devastated hers familybut it also caused great pain and sadness to the whole community of Scafati. community who knew and appreciated him.

The former mayor of Scafati Pasquale Aliberti, having learned the news of Marcello’s death, he wanted to express his condolences in a touching message published on his social channels. Here are his words:

I did not know you .. I heard about your accident tonight with the motorcycle in via Lo Porto .. of your 22 years .. I read the comments of many of your peers, of your friends on Facebook .. you all “ice cream” .. yes, because you cannot die at 22 .. because it is unnatural that a father and a mother have to experience such a great tragedy ..