The Khorfakkan Court of Appeal ruled to cancel a sentence of imprisoning a Gulf youth for a year, and to rule again by fining him 5,000 dirhams and paying the legal blood money of 200,000 dirhams, jointly or individually with the company insuring the vehicle that caused the accident, after the young man cut the red light, causing him to run over two women, which led to One death and the other injured.

According to the incident, a report was received to the operations room about a run-over accident on the Corniche road in the city of Khorfakkan, and police patrols moved to the site of the accident.

The accident report stated that the cause of the accident was the negligence and inattention of the vehicle driver, and the failure to observe the red light signal.

The Public Prosecution charged the accused with three counts: the first was that he mistakenly caused the death of a woman after the accused drove his vehicle negligently and without caution and attention, as he interrupted the red light, which led to the victim being run over and her death, and the second was that he mistakenly caused the injury of a woman, while the charge was The third is that he does not abide by traffic signs and traffic rules, because he cut off the signal, which led to the accident.

By asking the accused about the charges against him, he confessed and attached the medical examination form of the injured victim and the report of the coroner of the deceased, who stated that the cause of death was as a result of severe traumatic injuries resulting from a traffic accident, which ended in cardiac and respiratory arrest.

The court stated that the accused mistakenly caused the death of one of the two victims and the injury of the other, which is proven, based on the statements of the accused in the minutes of inference and the investigations of the Public Prosecution that he was driving the vehicle crossing the red light, which led to the shocking of the two victims with the expert report, which confirmed the accused’s mistake as a result. Negligence and driving without caution and attention, and he did not abide by traffic signs, which shocked the two victims, and in the certainty of the court, the charge against the accused was proven.

The court clarified that the charges against the accused are the result of a single criminal act and are inextricably linked, which necessitates that they are all considered as one crime and that the penalty prescribed for the most severe of these crimes be imposed. Accordingly, the court ruled, pursuant to the provisions of Articles (88) and (87) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, to imprison the convict. One year of what was assigned to him for connection with his obligation jointly or individually with the vehicle insuring company to pay the heirs of the victim the legal blood money of 200 thousand dirhams.

The accused did not accept the verdict, so he appealed against him, as the appellant appeared in person with a lawyer, and by asking him about the charges against him, he admitted them and decided that he would put himself into execution. The Public Prosecution requested that the appeal be rejected and the appealed judgment be upheld, and in the same session it decided to reserve the appeal for the ruling.

The court stated that the sentence imposed on the appellant and established in the text of Article (100) of Federal Decree-Law No. (31) of 2021 promulgating the Law of Crimes and Penalties states that “if there is a mitigating excuse in the misdemeanor, the mitigation is as follows: If the penalty has a special minimum, then no The court adheres to it in estimating the penalty, but if the penalty is imprisonment and a fine together, the court rules only one of the two penalties, and if the penalty is imprisonment that is not restricted to a special minimum, the court may pass a fine instead.

She explained that it is decided that the assessment of mitigating circumstances and the use of clemency are among the prerogatives of the trial court, which is not subject to the supervision of the Supreme Court and is not punished in assessing the penalty as long as the penalty is within the limits stipulated by the law, and since the court, when it considers the circumstances of the incident and the appellant what calls for clemency, the matter With which it is decided to amend the appealed judgment by amending the prison sentence adjudicated by the appellant by making it a fine of 5000 dirhams for what was assigned to him and support in the rest.