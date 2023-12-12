A tragedy mourned the brazilian soccer and was shocked by the fatality of the event. Caio Henrique, A 21-year-old soccer player was struck by lightning in an amateur soccer match, which was played in the town of Japiranin the state of Paranaand died due to the strong electric shock received, according to the site Globosporte.

(Keep reading: They were celebrating a 15th birthday, lightning struck and a 26-year-old died).

The unfortunate incident occurred during the match between Unidos de Santo Antonio da Platina, the team in which he played Caio Henrique, and Uniao Japirense, in one of the matches for the Regional Amateur Soccer Cup of the Japira region. In the middle of a match that was being played under a strong storm at the José Eleutério da Silva stadium, lightning struck Henrique; In addition, five injuries were reported due to the same fall, one of them with a reserved prognosis.

Henrique was immediately assisted and transferred to the Santo Antonio de Platina Hospital, but the young player did not recover from the injuries received from the shock and died shortly after.

At the moment the lightning struck it seemed like it was about to light up, and that's when the lightning struck and tragedy occurred

“It was raining a lot, but the playing field was in condition to continue playing. At one point, everything became very dark. At the moment the lightning struck it seemed like it was about to clear up, and that's when the lightning struck and the tragedy occurred,” said the municipal sports director of Santo Antonio da Platina, Marcos Noveli Ferreira, in statements to RPC.

“People saw the lightning strike directly… There were several players in that sector of the field, and although it hit only one, they all fell. Some managed to get up, others couldn't. “They were all treated quickly, but unfortunately one of them died,” he added.

(Also: The story of the former Colombian soldier who was struck by four lightning bolts and survived).

According to the director, there was no ambulance on duty at the stadium, so some players were taken in private cars to the municipal hospital, and others waited for the arrival of municipal emergency assistance (Samu). “The ambulance was not there at that time. But punctually, when we called, the ambulance, the Samu and the firefighters arrived in five minutes.”

The Japira Prefecture issued a note of condolence and recalled that Caio Henrique had begun his career in the soccer schools of that town. The União Japirense also mourned the death of the athlete, whom it highlighted as an “exemplary” athlete, and expressed its solidarity with family, friends and followers.

Through a statement, the City Council of Santo Antônio da Platina regretted the death of the player and noted that “every possible effort is being made so that the other affected players receive the best possible care.”

La Nación (Argentina) / GDA

More news in EL TIEMPO