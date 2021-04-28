Tori dunlap He has thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram and his personal finance posts have an immense amount of comments and likes. But the furor came from the method he recently shared to make sure $ 6 million for your retirement.

The young woman is 26 years old and is known on social networks as @ herfirst100k. Its main mottos are “Fighting the patriarchy by making you rich” So what “Investing is not exclusive for rich people”.

Another point he highlights is that “those who get rich do so by investing instead of saving. You have to allow your money to work harder for you by investing it in the stock market, “he says.

He also emphasizes that time is more important than money when it comes to investing. “It is essential that you start now with the money you have, whether it is $ 50 or $ 100, because you will benefit from this beautiful thing called compound interest.

With this concept he refers, says a note on the site Mag from El Comercio de Peru, at the interest you earn on the original investment. I mean, about your money.

He then commented that he had done “a lot of hard work from the beginning, with investments of $ 100,000 or $ 150,000 that will grow his wealth over time and allow it to grow for the next 30 or 40 years.” In this way, he hopes to accumulate six million dollars by the time he retires.

In the comments, some users agreed with the plan put forward by Dunlap, ensuring that they also invested small amounts of money from the beginning and have generated significant savings since.

However, others pointed out with good reason and common sense that the influencer had the privilege of having $ 100,000 to invest from the beginning.

Who has $ 100,000 when he is 26 years old? It seems that you do need to be rich to invest, ”one person commented. “Yes, but… starting with $ 100 is not going to produce anything even close to the results that $ 100,000 would get. Better than nothing? Yes. But not comparable, ”said another.

The note from El Comercio de Peru clarifies that the experience of Dunlap may not be identifiable with most people. In any case, she hopes that from her TikTok and Instagram accounts, users can learn about investments and make better decisions when managing their money.

Tips from Tori on job interviews

Finance is not the only topic covered Tori in their tips and videos. In addition, he gives his disruptive and creative opinion on other issues. Among them, the world of work.

Regarding the job interviews, says that one of the most frequent mistakes and that leads to not being chosen for the position is saying: “I have no questions” at the end of a job interview?

Tori emphasizes that these encounters are meaningful for both them and the company. In addition, it is a sample that indicates the real concern for the position.

“How would you describe the culture of the company?”, “What do you do for fun together?”, “What is the procedure for the salary and performance review process?” or “How do you measure success, especially for this position?”, are some of the recommendations given Tori in its Instagram when facing the selection for a new position.

