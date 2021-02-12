In the Skopinsky district of the Ryazan region, a 70-year-old resident of the village of Svinushki became the victim of a robbery. Almost 150 thousand rubles were stolen from her house, according to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region.

According to the department, the woman left the house for some time, and when she returned, she found the front door broken open. Things were scattered inside the house, all savings disappeared, writes RIA “7 news”…

The amount of damage amounted to 149 thousand rubles. It is known that an elderly woman collected money for a funeral and for gifts to relatives.

A 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman living in Skopin were arrested on suspicion of a crime. Some of the stolen goods were confiscated from them. As it turned out, they needed money for alcohol and drugs. They learned about the pensioner from friends.

A criminal case was initiated under Part 3 of Art. 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Theft”). The man also undergoes part 2 of Art. 288 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Illegal possession of narcotic drugs”).