The young citizen Mansour Muhammad Al-Shehhi, (17 years old), died the day before yesterday, after the deterioration of a vehicle that his friend (17 years old) was driving, as a result of the latter’s demonstration movements on the shore of Shaam, the far north of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Director of Traffic and Patrols at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Ahmed Al Samam Al Naqbi, said that the operation room had received a report stating that a vehicle deteriorating accident occurred as a result of the driver’s demonstration on the shore of Shaam, which led to its deterioration and the death of a passenger as a result of the severe injuries he sustained and the driver sustained moderate injuries .

He explained that the body of the deceased and injured young man was transferred to Shaam Hospital near the site of the accident, and the body of the deceased was delivered to his family, while the injured driver was transferred to Saqr Governmental Hospital to complete treatment and undergo medical care, and the concerned police authorities received the accident file to take the necessary legal measures.

Al-Naqbi called on the people not to allow their children who do not have licenses to drive vehicles, with the need to instill respect for traffic laws and regulations in the hearts of children and urge them to stay away from the parade that endangers their safety and lives, adding that the Ras Al Khaimah Police is keen to spread culture and traffic awareness among the community groups of citizens And residents to stop the bloodshed on the roads and reduce the recurrence of accidents that claim the lives of innocent people.

It is noteworthy that the young Mansour al-Shehhi survived a collision with a vehicle that his brother Hassan (20 years old) was driving with a truck last February, and the accident resulted in the death of his brother and sustained moderate injuries.





