The mayor of the Turkish city of Kırklareli said that among the humanitarian aid collected by residents for the earthquake victims, a letter of a young child was found.



The message read: “Hi my friend. My name is Kerem. I love this jacket so much, but let it be yours, it will keep you warm.”

He added, “I am 6 and a half years old. I live in Kirklareli.”

A number of commentators expressed their admiration for this humanitarian gesture, which was made by a child in the killing of Al-Omar, to help the earthquake victims. “Even young children feel and have solidarity,” said one. Another stated, “the innocence of children is priceless.”

An earthquake, measuring 7.8, shook southern Turkey early Monday morning, leaving huge human and material losses.

In the latest toll on Thursday evening, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority reported that the death toll from the earthquake had risen to 17,134, in addition to more than 63,000 dead.

Rescue teams are still working around the clock to rescue those under the rubble, despite the difficult conditions and obstacles they face.