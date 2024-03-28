Inside the iconic and unpublished archives, and among the testimonies of Silvio Berlusconi's closest collaborators – well-known figures, but also technicians, authors, advertisers, key figures who contributed to his personal success and that of his television – and of those who they opposed and criticized. A compelling story, behind the scenes of the cultural enterprise that changed the customs and consumption of entire generations, first in Italy and then throughout Europe, commercial TV: “The Young Berlusconi” arrives in streaming from 11 April, in Italy on Netflix and to follow in many other countries starting from France, Germany and Austria where it will be broadcast by ZDF Arte and ORF. The docuseries is a B&B Film production in co-production with the German production company Gebreuder Beetz Filmproduktion and with the French-German broadcaster ZDF Arte, co-financed by the Lazio Region (Lazio Cinema International), by the Media program of Creative Europe, also created thanks to the MiC Tax Credit.

The docuseries – consisting of three episodes – deals with the success of Silvio Berlusconi from his beginnings as an entrepreneur to the invention of commercial television in the mid-1970s up until the 1994 political elections. Son of the economic boom of the early 1960s, Silvio Berlusconi launched himself, like many in those years, into the construction business. He created Milan 2, a futuristic new town surrounded by greenery, where, to avoid the forest of antennas on the roofs, he planned, for the first time in Italy, to wire the entire town with coaxial cable. And so, in 1974, a television was born under the stairs at the service of residents who could follow mass, condominium meetings, their children's sporting activities and the advertising of the shopkeeper next door. No one would have imagined that shortly thereafter the condominium television of TeleMilanoCavo would be transformed into one of the largest private European television groups.

The situation of private broadcasters in the mid-1970s is comparable to a “wild bunch” and Berlusconi senses the deal: private television is the business of the future. It wants lively, colourful, but at the same time reassuring programmes, and advertising must be its soul. Rai's monopoly is circumvented by Berlusconi's so-called “pizzone”, a tape recorded with programs and advertisements which is delivered to all the broadcasters, scattered throughout the national territory, affiliated with Canale5, which has now replaced TeleMilano. With this rudimentary yet ingenious ploy, a small local television station in Milan manages to make its voice heard throughout Italy and sell lots and lots of advertising.

And so, during the bloody tail end of the Years of Lead, Berlusconi makes viewers dream, describing an Italy that does not yet exist, but which will reveal itself shortly thereafter. Entire generations grow up in front of the Fininvest group's television screens, which broadcast quiz shows, soap operas, American TV series, Japanese cartoons, football and comedy programmes.

Berlusconi speaks to the consumer and advertisers, while state TV addresses the citizen: from this moment the boundaries between the two worlds will become more blurred, Berlusconi's communication shapes a new audience, which will soon become the electorate. And it doesn't stop: throughout the 1980s Berlusconi's empire grows dramatically, incorporating, in addition to television and advertising, also publishing, newspapers, magazines, insurance companies, banks, chain stores and a team of football, AC Milan, making his image of a successful entrepreneur even more popular.

The docuseries tells the extraordinary story of one of the most famous and controversial European personalities. Three episodes lasting 50' each, no narrator, but a selected cast of witnesses, capable of unpublished confidences and anecdotes. A true, sincere, emotionally engaging story, full of stories never told before. In addition to interviews, the series is made up of archive material, some of which is unpublished or rare.