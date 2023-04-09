If Cartagena intends to play the ‘playoff’ for promotion to First Division, improving the level at Cartagonova is one of the fundamental keys. This afternoon (6:30 p.m.) he has a trap game before him, against an opponent who is more dangerous than what the league table indicates. Mirandés, fourteenth with 42 points, eight less than the Albinegros, is not doing well as a visitor. In the entire second round they have only won one game away from Anduva (at Molinón 3-4) and they have achieved two victories throughout the season at home. However, it thrives on young talent and that daring is precisely one of the greatest weapons that those led by Joseba Etxeberría have.

Young and talented teams are not good at Cartagena. They collided against Villarreal B (0-1 and 5-2), were thrashed at home by Andorra and Racing (0-3 in both cases) and also lost to Mirandés in the first round (2-1). Those of the province of Burgos are precisely that. A young, cheeky and dangerous team, with very fast wingers and talent in the final area of ​​the field. As always, the loanees are the main bet: up to ten in total complete a squad whose only ones over 30 are the former Cartagena player Raúl Navas (34) and the midfielder Manu García (36).

A goalscorer in the making



Raúl García de Haro is his biggest threat. The Betis youth squad, at just 22 years old, is having a huge season and is the second top scorer in the league, with 12 goals, only surpassed by top scorer Myrto Uzuni. In his debut season in the category, he is proving to be a solid and consistent goalscorer. Of course, his great deficit is at home: he has eleven goals in Anduva, but he only scored away from home last September against Granda and it was not enough for his team to achieve even one point,

Along with him on the attack front, Gelabert will not be able to be, injured, one of the greatest talents of Etxeberría. Nor will he return to his old house Raúl Navas, who is still injured. However, players like Pinchi or Roberto López will threaten a Cartagena defense that will seek to keep a clean sheet for the second consecutive game at the Cartagonova.

Another ex-albinegro, Álex Martín, is establishing himself in the elite in the Anduva environment, always suitable for young talents. The canary is indisputable in the axis of the defense and has started in 31 games of the 34 played in the league so far.

a bad memory



The meeting is also marked by the memory of the first round. Last November, on a freezing Monday night in a desert stadium in Anduva, Cartagena was defeated by Mirandés in a match in which they were outclassed in terms of football, but in which referee González Francés was decisive. There, at the behest of the VAR, he signaled an absolutely surreal penalty in an attack in favor of Cartagena where Jairo accidentally stepped on Juanlu, a Mirandés winger.

This fact triggered the anger of the president of the albinegra entity, Paco Belmonte, who published a tweet even before the maximum sentence was launched, which read: “What joke is this, RFEF?” Luis Carrión, a Cartagena coach, and Pablo Vázquez were also angry at the end of the match.

Martos is back



The infirmary in Cartagena begins to empty and the good news begins to arrive for the final stretch of the season. Iván Martos will return to the squad and could even be in the starting eleven. Only Miguelón and Ureña are still absent.

Carrión will form with an eleven very similar to the one that defeated Leganés in Butarque (1-3) last week. One of the main doubts is to know if Yan Eteki repeats in the center of the field or Damián Musto recovers his ownership. The Argentine has 14 warnings and would complete the cycle of seeing one this weekend. Borja Valle, Luca Sangalli and the goalkeeper Aarón Escandell, who saw the fourth in Butarque, are also on the brink of suspension. If Cartagena wins, they will be sixth, in ‘playoff’ positions.