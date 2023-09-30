A “yellow” level of weather danger was introduced in Moscow and the Moscow region. The warning appeared on website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

According to the weather service, winds with gusts of up to 15 meters per second are expected in the capital region on October 1. The warning is valid from 9:00 to 21:00.

According to weather forecasters, on Sunday afternoon it is predicted to reach plus 15-17 degrees, cloudy, with rain in places.

Earlier, meteorologist Tishkovets announced the apogee of Indian summer in Moscow.