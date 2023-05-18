122 million years ago, in the coastal areas of an archipelago with a tropical climate made up of small islands connected by estuaries and marshes, in the current province of Castellón, there was unprecedented animal diversity. To a rich fauna of fish, amphibians, crocodiles and turtles, they were joined, on record, by four other different groups of dinosaurs (sauropods, theropods, ornithopods and thyreophores). Some reptiles that dominated the ecosystem for millions of years in the early Cretaceous and whose descendants ended up in the Iberian Peninsula, Africa and Asia, where they diversified into other subspecies. Now, the discovery of a jaw bone and a tooth, along with five vertebrae, which is published today in ‘Scientific Reports’ from the scientific journal Natureadds a new familiar to the story tree of these animals: the Protathlitis cinctorrensis.

This unprecedented species has been dubbed by scientists with that name from the Greek “champion” (protathlitis) and by Cinctorres, the town in Castellón where it was discovered. This carnivorous adult spinosaurus, about 11 meters long, with an elongated snout and robust tail, is nicknamed “champion” for the European title won in 2021 by Villarreal CF, the province’s soccer team (known as the “yellow submarine” because of the color of its equipment). To influence this source of local pride for scientists, the discovery will be presented at the Villarreal stadium, the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Based on the morphology of the reconstruction, scientists relate this dinosaur from around 127 million years ago to another large European predator, the Baryonyx walkeri. Already in 2019 it had been described in the area at Vallibonavenatrix cania dinosaur of this family discovered in the same mountainous system of the Iberian Peninsula.

More information

It is the approximate prehistoric snapshot obtained from the eight paleontological campaigns that have been carried out over 20 years at the ANA site, in Cinctorres. The vertebrate remains of the Arcillas de Morella formation are a veritable quarry of dinosaurs, as confirmed by the “nearly a thousand fossils found in ANA, small bones or even a sauropod femur measuring more than one meter”, he proudly details. the paleontologist Andres Santos-Cubedolead author of the finding and scientist at the Jaume I University of Castellón (UJI).

In their research, the scientists suggest that this new species appeared first in Laurasia, the great expanse of land in the northern hemisphere that grouped millions of years ago to what is now known as North America and Eurasia, and later migrated to present-day Africa and Asia, where younger spinosaurs have been catalogued. “It is under discussion what happened, why dinosaurs of this family are found in Asia and Africa,” says Santos-Cubedo. And he qualifies: “We think that the group was created here, in Europe, and then they migrated and diversified from these species that we know.”

Oscar Sanisidro

The finding of a curved and serrated tooth indicates, according to the publication, that these predators ate mainly meat. Although it also “allowed them to eat fish” from the coastal shallows, the researcher suggests. In turn, the arrangement of the maxilla gave them a minimum of 16 teeth in their oral cavity. Santos-Cubedo explains that the reason why it is common to find numerous dinosaur teeth in excavations is because they were constantly shedding, like sharks. An extra dental battery, when there was a very pronounced wear, which replaced the previous one: “Behind the functional tooth, another one grew, in a row, so that in life these changed several times,” says the paleontologist. The ability to replace their teeth was due to the fact that their carnivorous diet damaged dental crowns, even breaking them.

These fossils indicate that the “champion” protathlitis and the Vallibonavenatrix cani “They could have lived perfectly together”, because their fossils have been found in the same area and geological formation. For the paleontologist, “this is normal, it happens in other sites in the world where there is more than one dinosaur.” The samples found, in any case, were separated by deposits a few kilometers away, in different locations, explains Santos-Cubedo, leader of the Grup Guix de Vila-real, an association that defends the geological and paleontological heritage of Castellón.

One of the advantages of the area, which explains its richness in well-preserved dinosaur samples, is due to the “rapid fossilization of bone remains in the wetlands”, describes Angela Delgado Buscalioni, from the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM). It happened very quickly when the vertebrate was buried under the sand by low tide. When the dinosaurs died, their skeletons sank into the boggy areas to the bottom and lay without contact with the surface. Hence, the samples were protected from degradation by cold, rain or sun, and now, says the paleontologist, bones are excavated almost without erosion “compact in the clayey sandstone”.

Paleontologist Begoña Poza, co-author of the work, excavating piece 5ANA-78, in the fifth campaign of excavations at the ANA site (Cinctorres, Castellón). Guix Group

The researcher, an expert in vertebrate biology and unrelated to the study, welcomes the publication because it provides interesting information about the “gaps in scientific knowledge about variability between species” of dinosaurs. Delgado believes it possible that “in a later review, synonymy could be given, grouping species like the one of the new discovery”, due to the common characteristics with other spinosaurs. But for her, the finding “is still interesting”, since “this is how scientific knowledge advances”, even if she finally decides to group these dinosaurs under the same name.

For the paleontologist Jose Miguel Gasulla, from the Evolutionary Biology Group of the University of Distance Education (UNED), the Iberian Peninsula has “great international importance” in the study of dinosaur fossils and its interest “has increased exponentially” in recent decades. The scientist, with extensive experience in excavations in the Els Ports region of Castellón, says that the existence of dinosaurs in that location had been known for two centuries.

Gasulla explains that during the “formation of the Iberian mountain range, precisely between the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods, sediments from that time were deposited.” That is why in Burgos, La Rioja, Soria or Cuenca you can also see dinosaur footprints and large paleontological sites. A now privileged position for paleontological study in Spain, Gasulla deepens, and for whom the new work “moves research forward” from the scientific point of view.

