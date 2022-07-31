A 47-year-old resident of Yecla underwent surgery on Saturday night after being gored by a steer at the patron saint festivities of Pinoso, in the province of Alicante.

As can be seen in the video of the moment, broadcast through social networks, the animal rammed Yecla’s neighbor in one of his legs, which caused a hemorrhage from which he bled profusely. The man was picked up by other participants in the release of heifers that takes place in the town of Alicante and one of them immediately applied a tourniquet that could save his life.

The mayor of Pinoso himself, Lázaro Azorín, confirmed that the wounded man was immediately transferred by the health services of the event to the city of Alicante due to the seriousness of the goring, which caused a great loss of blood. During the night he underwent emergency surgery on the wound, which had affected his femoral artery. His prognosis, as explained by the mayor of Pinoso, is stable within gravity. The man is hospitalized in an intensive care unit, awaiting his evolution in the next few hours.

After this incident the bullfighting celebration was suspended. The councilor reported that the festive events planned for this Sunday were carried out normally, with the hope that this Yeclano recovers soon.

There is the circumstance that in 2019 a fatality was recorded in one of the bullfights in this town. A 26-year-old man, a neighbor of Petrer, lost his life after also being gored in the leg, causing him to bleed to death.