The Abu Dhabi Court for Family and Civil and Administrative Claims ruled that an association must pay a former board member 532,144 dirhams his share of the profit reward.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against one of the associations, in which he demanded the ruling to delegate an accounting expert to determine the value of his share of the 2017 remuneration granted to the members of the board of directors of the association that was accused by the general assembly and to rule on the results of the experience, while obligating it to pay fees and expenses, noting that He was among the members of the board of directors of the defendant association, and according to a ministerial decision, the board of directors was dissolved, and another board composed of other members who was not among them was appointed, and the new board refused to hand him his share of the 2017 reward granted by the general assembly to the members of the previous board of directors.

During the consideration of the case, the court addressed the competent ministry to indicate whether there was a decision issued by the general assembly of the defendant to decide whether or not a reward for the plaintiff. I decided to give the members of the board of directors a reward of 10% of the net profit, which is equivalent to the amount of 6 million, 385 thousand and 735 dirhams, and it is distributed according to the mechanism agreed upon by the board of directors of which the plaintiff was a member, while the plaintiff’s lawyer submitted a memorandum in which he ended the request for a ruling to obligate the plaintiff by his requests contained in the lawsuit, and to pay him an amount of 532 thousand and 144 dirhams, the value of his share of the 2017 reward granted to the members of the board of directors of the association by the general assembly.

For its part, the court made it clear in the merits of its ruling that the plaintiff filed a lawsuit to claim the defendant for the amount of 532 thousand and 144 dirhams in profits, and this claim was supported by the statement received from the competent ministry in conjunction with addressing the court, noting that the evidence in the papers that the members of the board of directors numbered 12 members, including the plaintiff, and they were The reward was distributed equally to them, and the total profit of the association in 2017, amounted to 6 million, 385 thousand and 735 dirhams.

The court pointed out that the defendant did not object to the plaintiff’s entitlement to the reward and its value, and did not appeal against him in any way, and the dispute was based on the existence of financial issues between them and the investigation is still ongoing, but it did not deny the plaintiff’s entitlement to the reward, which is what must obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff his share of the profits And the court ruled obligating the defendant to pay an amount of 532 thousand and 144 dirhams, which is a reward for the profits of the year 2017, in addition to obligating her to pay fees and expenses.



