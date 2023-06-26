And the newspaper pointed out that Messi, who celebrated his thirty-sixth birthday, on Saturday, informed the coach of the Argentine national team, Lionel Scaloni, of his desire to obtain a vacation from representing “tango dancers.”

Scaloni needs to consult officials of the Argentine Football Association before implementing Messi’s wish, who led his country to crown the 2022 World Cup, and a year before that to win the “Copa America”.

And “Mirror” revealed that the Argentine Federation is likely to agree to the desire of Messi, who moved from French Paris Saint-Germain to the American League, after his great achievements during the past two years.

Messi is preparing to move to Miami to live there, and he believes that he will need some time to adapt to the new life, in order to take his adventure in the American League seriously.

The newspaper said that Messi’s desire to have an “international break” aims to “enable him and his family to adapt to their new surroundings in Miami, both professionally and personally.”

And if Messi’s wish is fulfilled, he will return to playing internationally with the start of the “Copa America”, which will start on June 20, 2024, and will be hosted by the United States.

And those close to Messi know that his interest in his family is no less than his care for his victorious football career.