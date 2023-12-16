Genoa – A year has passed since the terrible news that shocked the world of football, the death of Sinisa Mihajlovic, aged just 53, due to the leukemia against which he fought until the end. Sampdoria will remember him this afternoon with his image applied on the sleeves of the shirts used at the Mapei Stadium against Reggiana, then auctioned online in the next few days with the proceeds donated to the Gaslini Institute in Genoa. The image chosen is not random, it is the one found everywhere on the web: the free kick of 23 November 1997 which decided Ferraris' match against Fascetti's Bari six minutes from the end. Mihajlovic wears the captain's armband, next to him in the enlarged photo you can see Scarchilli. On social media, the Blucerchiati fans have dedicated many thoughts and hearts to Mihajlovic, the Blucerchiati legend, in the last few hours.

Yesterday Mihajlovic he was remembered by Thiago Motta, the coach who succeeded him on the bench of Bologna, another club that entered the heart of the late Serbian coach: «In times of difficulty he never gave up, he is a great man of sport and life – the words of Motta -. He passed it on to me, but also to the boys and many people throughout the club. Obviously a thought for the family. The important thing is that in difficulty he showed us never to give up, this will remain not only for me but also for many people, for the people and for our fans who had the fortune and privilege of sharing beautiful moments with him. It's an extra push and an extra stimulus for this group for Sunday too: that he can be with us and lend a hand to this group to continue to grow. Against Roma we will also play for him.” And in the stands at the Dall'Ara tomorrow there will be Mihajlovic's widow, Arianna Rapaccioni, and two of his four children, Dusan and Viktorija.

Mihajlovic was also remembered three days ago by Pep Guardiola, in the press conference before the Champions League match between Red Star and Manchester City: «We are honored to face a team with a great history, which won the Champions Cup, with champions like Sinisa». And Red Star will also remember Mihajlovic today, during the championship match at Spartak Subotica.

Mihajlovic is buried in the Verano monumental cemetery in Rome, the city where his family resides.