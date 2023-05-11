Jerusalem – Since a bullet killed the ‘Al Jazeera’ journalist on May 11, 2022, when she was covering an Israeli raid in Jenin, her family has not stopped fighting so that her crime does not go unpunished. Despite evidence pointing to the responsibility of an Israeli sniper, the Jewish state continues to refuse to open a criminal case. Thus, the path that both relatives and friends trust is international justice, while they commemorate her figure as a pioneering Palestinian woman, nicknamed ‘the voice of Palestine’.

The already iconic photograph of Shireen Abu Akleh, with the Old City of Jerusalem behind him, sits on a table surmounted by his altar, in the Catholic church of Al-Liqa. A frame of flowers, bread as an offering and a cross complete the tribute, within the framework of a mass for the first anniversary of his murder.

Among the relatives, friends and colleagues who attend the service, sadness is combined with the vindication of their work and their figure, as well as a tireless demand for justice, still absent.

Her niece, the young Lina, who has become the spokesperson for her case, admits that “the pain is still there”, although it does not prevent them from continuing to “celebrate her life and honor her legacy” and insist that her aunt’s crime not go unpunished, “no matter how much it costs us.”

“One year ago we woke up to the most heartbreaking news and since then our lives have been changed forever. That one bullet that killed her left us in pain and agony, wishing it was all a bad dream.“, he was honest with France 24.

Family, friends and colleagues gathered for the mass for the first anniversary of the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh, on May 7, 2023. © Federico Cué Barberena / France 24

And it is that on May 11, 2022, the 51-year-old Palestinian-American reporter was doing her job, the same one she did for 25 years for the Qatari chain ‘Al Jazeera’ and that led her to become a benchmark for the Palestinians and the Arab world. However, while she was covering an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp (in the occupied West Bank), and despite being visibly dressed in a helmet and a press vest, she was shot dead in the head.

Witnesses of that moment – ​​which was also recorded by the camera of his colleague, Majdi Bannoura – pointed out that there was no exchange of fire between the Israeli forces and the Palestinian militias. Media investigations such as ‘CNN’, ‘The New York Times’ or ‘The Associated Press’, as well as experts from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, have concluded that the bullet that killed Abu Akleh came from an Israeli sniper. .

Even so, Israel refuses to pursue a criminal case. Although he eventually admitted a “high probability” that a soldier killed the veteran reporter, he maintains that it was due to an “identification error” and that he will not proceed to prosecute the soldier responsible.

Givara Budeiri does not doubt that her colleague and friend “was killed by the Israeli occupation to make ‘Al Jazeera’ and all journalists fearful”, so she promises to “keep going because that is Shireen’s message”.

That relentless campaigning has led her family to “lobby everywhere, anywhere we can get support,” as Lina expands. Thanks to this, this year they met with US legislators, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and even traveled to the Vatican to speak with Pope Francis.

Although the Joe Biden government has accepted the Israeli versions, in November it gave in to a request from the US Congress to allow the FBI to launch its own investigation. In it, Abu Akleh’s relatives pin their hopes for “a transparent and credible investigation”, even though Israel has anticipated that it will not cooperate.

Shireen’s niece, Lina Abu Akleh, is the one leading the family demands so that her aunt’s murder does not go unpunished. © Federico Cué Barberena / France 24

Their other bet is the lawsuit they filed before the International Criminal Court (ICC), together with the lawyers for ‘Al Jazeera’ and with the support of organizations such as Reporters Without Borders or the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate. Knowing that these processes are long-term and that Israel does not recognize the jurisdiction of the ICC, Lina details that “We are still waiting for a response from the prosecutor”with the expectation that he “take up this case, as it constitutes a war crime under international law.”

“We want the soldier to take responsibility. Also the person who ordered him to pull the trigger. Accountability translates into actions and that is what we have not seen yet,” denounces the niece.

“Woman, Christian, journalist”: Shireen, beyond the ‘voice of Palestine’

In the family home in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, the figure of Shireen is omnipresent. Posters depicting her at different stages of her career, a drawing and pins with her face adorn the anteroom of the home, where Lina and her sister Lareen host France 24.

Next to them is Filfel (‘pepper’, in Arabic), the dog that Shireen had adopted despite the rejection of the family, except for Lareen. “We were all against it,” Lina recalls. “But he has been the most important member of the family ever since.” Even today, the little white canine still waits for his ‘mother’ to show up at the door.

Lareen and Lina, Shireen Abu Akleh’s nieces, talk in the anteroom of the family home, surrounded by posters with the image of their aunt. © Federico Cué Barberena / France 24

Lina would like the same, who, in addition to leading the search for justice, also works to keep her aunt’s memory alive. Soft-spoken but strong-minded, she chooses three words to define Shireen: “Woman, Christian, journalist.” She wants the reporter’s story to be “humanized” and that “people talk about her as if this attack happened in another part of the world”.

“She had a very simple life. She never wanted to be in the spotlight. And that kind of personality made her stand out. She was down to earth, loved her dog, liked the simple things in life and enjoyed it. She was years old by ahead, with aspirations, plans, wish lists and things that he wanted to do. That is why it is very tragic that they have taken it from us in such a cruel way, “he says.

On the job front, Lina also claims Shireen as “one of the first” female journalists to cover the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the ground. Her work during the Second Intifada skyrocketed her popularity and ushered in ‘the voice of Palestine’, a nickname now immortalized.

That is why the numerous gifts that the Palestinians have dedicated to him since his death, with graffiti in every corner, monuments and even his own street in Ramallah, are not surprising. A cultural event was also held there in his honor and the foundation stone was laid for a media museum, which will open in 2025. And the list goes on.

One of the monuments in honor of the journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is located in Ramallah, on the corner of the street that also bears her name. © Federico Cué Barberena / France 24

“She was committed to her work and enjoyed it. But most importantly,” adds Lina, she loved talking to people, connecting with people, listening to their stories because she was a part of them. She did not feel that there was a separation between her and the people, she considered herself one more. It was her empathy, her interest in the everyday stories of the Palestinians that made her stand out. And in the end, it became one of those breaking news stories that I always reported on.“.

Before and after Shireen, the violent reality suffered by Palestinian journalists

Shireen Abu Akleh’s case is far from being an exception. In a report released on May 9 – also on the anniversary of his death – the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) revealed that at least 20 reporters (18 of them Palestinian) have been killed. by Israeli fire since 2001, without any soldier being tried for these crimes.

For the international organization, this shows a “pattern of several decades” of the Israeli forces and “the impunity that in these cases has seriously undermined freedom of the press, leaving the rights of journalists precarious.”

By its own count, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate shares an even higher figure: 55 local or foreign media professionals killed since 2000. Add to that a total of 902 attacks against the press in 2022 alone, which For its president, Nasser Abu Baker, it shows that “every journalist who wants to transmit the truth is the object of attacks and crimes.”

Palestinian Journalists Syndicate President Nasser Abu Baker points to the image of Moath Amarneh, a local photojournalist who lost an eye after being shot by Israel border police in 2019. © Federico Cué Barberena / France 24

Glancing sideways at his mobile phone to find out how reporters are doing in the middle of an Israeli raid in Nablus, Abu Baker details that the Union’s reports range from “killings by shooting or shelling by the Israeli occupation and journalists who lost an eye or a leg from bullets” to “equipment breakage, damage to vehicles, beatings, all the ways to prevent journalists from doing their coverage.

On the walls of the institution hang the images of dead or injured communicators, and under two photos of Shireen a legend stands out: “The silence must end.” This alludes to what Abu Baker describes as a double suffering, “for the murders and crimes, and for the silence of the international community in front of them”.

“We want the standards to be the same and that Palestinian journalists not be treated as if they were not human beings – denounces Abu Baker -. All these crimes are committed in front of the whole world and nobody interferes. While if it happened in another country , the world would rise up and not sit down.”