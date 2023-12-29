Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Peledied in a hospital in Brazil at the age of 82 on December 29, 2022. This Friday marks the first anniversary without 'O King', one of the best players in the history of football.

It may be of interest to you: Junior breaks the market with a stellar signing from Brazil: the signature and presentation are missing

“Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace”were the heartfelt words that his daughter Kely wrote on social networks after announcing the death of the Brazilian legend.

Jorge Barraza (right) interviews Pelé, at the 1978 World Cup.

Pelé arrived at Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital at the end of November 2022 due to a respiratory complication and had to receive treatment for infection. His last weeks were a constant fight against colon cancer that he had suffered since 2021, when he underwent surgery to remove a malignant tumor.

However, the tumor never went away and he had to be admitted to the hospital several times for treatment. Pelé received a special chemotherapy treatment to treat the cancer in the last weeks of his life.

We tell you: Copa Libertadores: two Colombian clubs would replace Brazilians due to Fifa sanction

His body could not withstand the medical treatments and he lost his life mourning the world of football.

Tributes in Brazil to Pelé

A year after his death, the King of Football continues to move his subjects. This year around 7 thousand people passed through the mausoleum where Pelé is buried, in Santos (SP).

Located in the vertical cemetery Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial, the space was opened to the public in May, opening Monday through Friday. In these more than seven months, Edson Arantes do Nascimento received an average of 30 visits per day.

The numbers of pilgrimages can be considered low in a biography full of superlatives. Or even in front of the crowd that has seen him perform magic up close on the field. On June 21, 1970, for example, in the final match of the world107,000 people saw Pelé's Brazil defeat Italy at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City and win their third title.

Pelé, at the celebration of the 100 years of Santos, the club he made great. Photo: Yasuyoshi Chiba. AFP

The global repercussion of his death did not overshadow the criticism of what would have been an insufficient mobilization of Brazilians to pay their last respects to the greatest name in sport.

The president of the Fifa, Gianni Infantino, He even requested that at least one stadium per country bear the name of the King, Pelé's wake, which lasted 24 hours between January 2 and 3, featured the scandalous absences of almost all the main players of the last World Cup champion teams. world.

Also: Karim Benzema made a drastic decision due to the strong criticism he receives

In this month, in which Pelé's last farewell turns one year old, the Mausoleum of 'O Rei' He was subjected to a special visitation regime to try to expand the count. The Memorial has left the space open daily, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., until the end of the month.

The footballer died on December 29, 2022.

The place was chosen by the former athlete himself during his life. In July 2003, at age 62, Pelé bought locules (spaces where the coffin is placed) for his family on the ninth floor, in reference to the number of the shirt his father wore when I was a player. Pelé, however, was buried in a special area, on the first floor of the building, to facilitate access for visitors.

The world's largest vertical cemetery dominates Vila Belmirothe stadium where Pelé began his sporting career and which this year was the scene of the saddest episode in the history of the Santos Futebol Clube. On December 6, the team was relegated to Serie B for the first time.

Given the greatness of the club, two-time world champion and seven-time Brazilian champion, and its notable link with King Pelé, the team's relegation was covered in several international media outlets. The German newspaper Sport1For example, he recalled that the event occurred “ironically in the first year after the death of the club legend.”

Pelé, former Brazilian soccer player. Photo: Sebastiao Moreira. Efe

If Santos fans and football lovers will not be able to see Santos compete in the elite of the Brazilian Championship next year, the Mausoleu do Rei will remain open.

The space has 200 square meters, two life-size statues of the Athlete of the Century, thematic decoration around the tomb and even a Mercedes Benz S-280 donated by the automaker to Pelé in 1974, in celebration of the player's thousandth goal. The vehicle is on display at the Memorial Vehicle Museum.

Admission is free, but you must register in advance on the Memorial website.

SPORTS

With information from O Globo de Brasil (GDA).

More news in EL TIEMPO