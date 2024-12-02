The Permanent Commission of the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sports has made public its sanction proposals for the fans who on October 23 uttered racist insults against the Barça players during the classic. The proposed sanctions are in all cases a ban on access to sports venues for a period of 12 months and a financial fine ranging between 3,000 and 5,000 euros.

Specifically, two of the local fans who uttered and made racist insults and gestures against Lamine Yamal, a minor, will have to face a fine of 5,000 euros. For two other local fans who uttered and made racist insults and gestures directed at several players, a fine of 4,000 euros is proposed.

This committee does not propose sanctioning Real Madrid for what happened in the classic

The same sanction has been proposed for a local fan who, once the match was over and in the vicinity of the stadium, violently attacked two visiting fans, one of them wearing a Barça t-shirt. Finally, a local fan who uttered serious insults directed at several players will have to pay 3,001 euros.

This committee does not propose to sanction Real Madrid for what happened, but Rayo Vallecano for deficiencies in the access control measures by not preventing several cans of beer from being introduced on the occasion of the match, the same reason as Málaga CF.