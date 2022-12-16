On 21 December and 11 January, the calendar will be distributed to the public in the Salaborsa Library in Bologna

A year without gender-based violence against women is the best wish for 2023 from the students of the Two-year Illustration for Publishing course of the Academy of Fine Arts in Bologna and the MondoDonna Onlus Association: a calendar that, image after image, arouses a sense of redemption, suggests ways out through listening and the network of solidarity, helps to understand how gender-based violence is a phenomenon that affects everyone, men and women.

Conceived within REPAIRS – artfully reworka project by the Bologna Academy of Fine Arts and the MondoDonna Onlus Associationfinanced by the European Social Fund in response of the Union to the COVID-19 pandemic, the calendar was created by: Emilia Benedetti, Giovanni Di Lernia and Alice Pianigiani, under the supervision of teachers Sara Colaone, Luigi Raffaelli and Alessandro Pastore, and with illustrations by: Federica Avallone, Andrei Bogdan Craciun, Francesca Canossi, Valeria Cavallone, Sara Cuperlo, Nadia Lafrizi, Chiara Loi, Sébastien Martinez, Chiara Magnani, Andrea Giulia Militello, Alice Pianigiani, Beatrice Polo, Chiara Simoni, Tian Yu, Xiaoyue Xiong.

Distributed in the Municipalities adhering to the project CALL ChiAma – information and support service for women victims of violencepresent with its branches in the Metropolitan City of Bologna and in the Riccione district – and the Libraries of Bologna and the Metropolitan City, the calendar “A year without violence” will be available to the public free offer Wednesday 21 December 2022 and 11 January 2023 from 3.30 to 5.30 pm in the covered square of the Salaborsa Library (Piazza Nettuno 3, Bologna)as part of the event “The second life of books”, promoted by the Salaborsa Library. The proceeds will be donated to support activities for women victims of violence with MondoDonna Onlus.

The numbers of violence against women

Violence against women affects 1 in 3 women worldwide.

In Italy, Istat data show that 31.5% of women have suffered some form of physical or sexual violence in the course of their lives. The most serious forms of violence are perpetrated by partners or former partners, relatives or friends. Rapes were committed in 62.7% of cases by partners.

The data from the Report of the Criminal Analysis Service of the Central Criminal Police Directorate updated to 20 November 2022 shows that:

In the period January 1 – November 20, 2022, 273 homicides were recorded (+2% compared to the same period of 2021), with 104 female victims (-5% compared to the same period of 2021 in which 109 women were killed);

(+2% compared to the same period of 2021), with 104 female victims (-5% compared to the same period of 2021 in which 109 women were killed); 88 women were killed in the family/affectional sphere (-6% compared to the same period of 2021 in which there were 94 victims); of these, 52 met their death at the hands of their partner/ex partner (-16% compared to the 62 victims in the same period of 2021).

(-16% compared to the 62 victims in the same period of 2021). Among the killer partners in 77.8% of cases it is the husband, while ex-cohabitants and ex-boyfriends prevail among the ex-partners. On the other hand, 25.2% of women are victims of another relative, 5% of an acquaintance and 10.9% of a stranger.

The percentage of women killed in couples or families is higher among 45-54 year olds (94.7%) and 55-64 year olds (91.7%).

Among the motives for the murders, the first place is occupied by “articles, futile reasons, personal grudges” (45.9%). In second place are the “motives of passion” (11.6% of homicides).

