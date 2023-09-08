Barely 14 days after the death of Elizabeth II, the conservative journalist Charles Moore wondered in The Spectator —the magazine he himself successfully ran for years—whether the Anglican Church should not canonize the late queen and supreme defender of the faith. “When Pope John Paul II died, the crowd gathered in Saint Peter’s Square shouted ‘Santo subito’ and the Pole was made a saint with unusual speed. How about a Santa Isabel, with Windsor as her particular Compostela? ”, Ironized Moore.

A year has passed since that death that moved millions of people, and if we had to look for the late monarch’s miraculous legacy, it would be the smoothness and speed with which the United Kingdom has become accustomed to her absence. Her image and her memory have already become part of the event collection, souvenirs and inimitably cheesy and endearing celebrations to which some Brits are so given. Last Sunday, dozens of corgi owners, the breed of dogs to which Elizabeth II was faithful until the end of her days —she had more than 30 throughout her life—, gathered with their pets in front of the palace of Buckingham. They had been dressed in apparently royal attire, some wearing tiaras on their heads. It was one of the few public expressions of remembrance to the monarch that will be seen these days. Deaths are not “celebrated” in a country little given to public expression.

Carlos III and his wife, Camila, will remain this Friday, September 8, at their Balmoral castle. They extend, like Elizabeth II, their Scottish summer holidays until well into the month of September. They have no public event scheduled. Like the late queen, who remembered in the privacy of Sandringham the anniversary of the death of her father, George VI, it is very possible that Carlos and Camila attend a religious service throughout the day. “We fondly remember his long life, his devotion to service and all that he meant to us. I am also very grateful for the support and love that my wife and I have received during this year, as we strive to serve everyone,” the monarch said in a brief note distributed by Buckingham Palace.

Within the small group of relevant representatives of the royal house that Charles of England has sought, it will be up to his son and heir, William, and his wife Kate Middleton, to have a public event on their agenda that coincides with the anniversary. The princes of Wales will visit the cathedral of St. David, the smallest city in England. No details of the day are known. It is not even clear that William of England is going to pronounce a few words in the religious venue, but during the previous days the idea has been generated that he will be in his hands to somehow commemorate the figure of his grandmother.

King Carlos III and King Camila, in a religious service at Crathie Church, in Balmoral, on August 3, 2023. POOL (via REUTERS)

peace in the family

The second miracle attributable to the late Elizabeth II, already making use of irony, consists of having endured enough on the throne so that her successor has become, overnight, a venerable grandfather head of the family, and has ceased to be seen as the impatient and nervous heir who counts the days to take over the reins of the institution. Carlos III has not only conveyed an unimaginable peace and tranquility this year —beyond the gnashing of teeth during his ascension ceremony to the throne, when the fountain pens filled his hands with ink and the enormous fingers made him guests—, but who has made an effort to transfer that calm to his family.

The monarch has decided, against the criteria of his son and heir, according to some tabloids, to open his arms to his brother, Prince Andrew, who has been condemned to ostracism for almost four years, and away from any public activity representing the British monarchy, to prevent their relations with the American pedophile millionaire, Jeffrey Epstein, from contaminating the royal house. Press photographers were able to snap images of the Duke of York riding a horse through the Balmoral expanses on Wednesday, shortly after driving a Range Rover. Carlos III invited his brother to the family gathering that the Windsors usually celebrate every year, at the end of the summer, in his Scottish residence. It is not the beginning of any formal rehabilitation, real affairs experts say. Andrés will continue to be stripped of all the military titles that he possessed and of the royal patronages that he presided over. His return to public life, with his popularity plummeting and the keen contempt of most Britons, is unimaginable. But the king has felt the need to preserve the family nucleus, at a time as relevant as the anniversary of the death of Elizabeth II. Especially if one takes into account that the monarch never hid, not even in recent months, her preference for Andrés.

Henry the shrinking prince

Prince Harry, this Thursday, September 7, at the WellChild Foundation Awards, in London. TOBY MELVILLE (REUTERS)

The British tabloid press has thoroughly made the most of Prince Harry’s visit to the UK this week. His wife, Meghan Markle, has chosen to stay in the United States. The Duke of Sussex was taking part in the annual WellChild awards on Thursday, a charity that celebrates the achievements of children with very serious illnesses. Enrique has been a patron of the organization for 15 years. However, he has not been invited to the family’s Scottish gathering, and the Frogmore Cottage residence, which he and Meghan enjoyed during their stays in England, is no longer available to him. Carlos III has not been seen with his second son since the coronation ceremony, on May 6, and Buckingham Palace was in charge these days of making it clear that he does not have a single slot in his agenda to attend to him. The Duke of Sussex has spent months, according to those familiar with the intricacies of the family, without speaking with his brother Guillermo de él.

Carlos III had been preparing to be king for 70 years, and even so he has been surprised —some of his collaborators say from anonymity— by the immense amount of work that this position entails. And he seems willing to fulfill the task, but in exchange for reaching a family truce that allows him to concentrate on a function in which he has only just turned one year old.