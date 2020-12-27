2020 will go down in the history of Albacete as one of the worst years for the white club in terms of results.

And it is that in this year that is very close to ending, there have been up to four coaches who have directed Albacete in recent months.

At the beginning of the year, Luis Miguel Ramis would be on the bench in La Mancha, who the previous season was very close to promoting the team to the First Division, even playing a promotion playoff. Albacete had already been suffering at the end of 2019 a bad run of results that was followed by Gando in the first months of 2020, which caused the dismissal of the Catalan coach who was replaced by Lucas Alcaraz.

A few weeks after the arrival of the Andalusian coach, the coronavirus pandemic took place and finally after resuming the competition Albacete was able to achieve permanence in an agonizing way, winning Cádiz on the last day to continue one more year in the silver category of football Spanish.

This season, Lucas Alcaraz only lasted five days as Albacete coach and after adding only one point out of 15 possible he was dismissed and his replacement was López Garai.

The Basque coach barely lasted 2 months in Albacete as the team was still not working and in free fall. The poor results also led to the dismissal of Mauro Pérez as sports director who was replaced by the Canarian Toni Cruz, who has been in charge of appointing Alejandro Menéndez as Albacete’s third coach this season.

To this day the situation of the La Mancha team is very complicated, bottom of the category and five points from the permanence in the season of the 80th anniversary of the club.

The January market seems like a key for Albacete to have options to get salvation. In the coming days departures and arrivals are expected in the La Mancha entity that will have the objective of continuing one more year in professional football.