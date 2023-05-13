Today marks the first anniversary of the passing away of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, after a busy march during which he contributed, alongside the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul in peace”, in consolidating the union’s gains and planning for its future. Establishment, then a leader for the empowerment stage.

On November 4, 2004, he assumed the position of President of the State, succeeding the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and followed his path until his death on May 13, 2022. And it took the lead in global competitiveness indicators and became the second largest economy in the Arab region and the first Arab and Islamic country to reach Mars, and dozens of other distinguished achievements in all fields.

Foreign aid.

The late has a legacy full of humanitarian giving and extending a helping hand to the affected in various countries of the world, as during his reign, may God have mercy on him, the UAE continued its honorable path in providing foreign aid to various countries around the world with the aim of reducing poverty and helping countries and communities in need, as well as promoting peace, prosperity and stability, and stimulating growth economy in developing countries.

The number of countries benefiting from the foreign aid of the UAE since its establishment in 1972 until mid-2021 reached about 155 countries, with a total of more than 320 billion dirhams.



Strategic relations.

During the reign of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, the UAE strengthened its position and active role on the regional and international arenas, and succeeded in forging strong relations with the countries of the world, east and west, on the basis of mutual respect, support for international stability and peace, and the promotion of human coexistence.

The late Sheikh Khalifa had a deep vision of the Arab Gulf region as a strategic region whose security and stability are linked to the security and stability of the world, and he was keen, may God have mercy on him, to continue the approach of the founding leader in solidarity with the Arab brothers, supporting their causes, and consolidating bridges of brotherhood and cooperation with them in all fields, while the UAE witnessed in The late Sheikh Khalifa entrusted more openness to the outside world and strengthened its partnerships with various countries of the world.



– Strategic Planning..

“The future, no matter how far it is, is near, and preparation for it begins today, not tomorrow.” A beloved saying of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” established one of the most important principles of the empowerment stage, which is “looking forward to the future” through a large group Among the long-term national strategies, initiatives and plans, including the Fifty Principles, the UAE Vision 2021, the Climate Neutral Initiative by 2050, the Digital Government Strategy 2025, the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence “AI”, the Emirates Strategy for Government Services 2021-2025, the Future Foresight Platform, the Energy Strategy 2050, The National Strategy for Food Security, and the National Space Strategy 2030.



– woman..

The late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” was keen to empower Emirati women in all fields and at all levels to be an active partner in building the nation.

History recorded a list of distinguished transformations in the march of Emirati women during the era of the late, on several levels, the most important of which is the representation of women in the UAE government to 27.5% of the total members of the Council of Ministers, and their obtaining half of the number of seats in the Federal National Council, equally with men.

And “may God have mercy on him” issued a set of decrees that enhanced the presence and empowerment of women, including the decree of equal wages between men and women in the private sector in the event of doing the same work or work of equal value, and the law abolishing all restrictions imposed on women working at night hours and working in hard jobs. .



– Empowerment..

Parliamentary work during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him,” witnessed a quantum leap in terms of performance and influence at the legislative and oversight levels, during which the Federal National Council moved to the stage of complete empowerment to become a fundamental pillar in decision-making and an active partner in shaping the future of the UAE.

The political empowerment program launched by the late Kabir in 2005 constituted a road map towards activating the role of the Federal National Council and enabling it to be a supportive, guiding and supportive authority for the executive authority, and for it to be a council with greater capacity, effectiveness and adherence to the issues of the nation and the concerns of citizens, and through which the values ​​of participation and the Shura approach of through a uniform graded path.



– the health..

And “may God have mercy on him” paid special attention to the health sector, which was evident in the size of the large government spending, which sometimes reached 7% of the size of the federal budget.

And the long-term spending in the health sector resulted in the sector’s readiness and coping with any challenges, to show high efficiency in dealing professionally with the most dangerous Corona epidemic in human history.

During the reign of Sheikh Khalifa, may God have mercy on him, the UAE witnessed a great development in the number of hospitals, which has multiplied several times since 1975, from 16 hospitals to 169 in 2020.



– education..

He considered, “may God have mercy on him,” the educational system as the locomotive of development, so it must be based on determinants, foremost of which is the guarantee and the right to free education for all citizens. Indeed, education has become, since 2012, compulsory in the state for everyone who has completed 6 years until graduation from the secondary stage.. and this deepened with the issuance of the Wadima Law which guarantees the child’s right to education.

The country’s education strategy emphasizes building an educational system based on absorbing 21st century skills, providing a qualitative university education system that competes with the most prestigious international universities, looking forward to the future, encouraging innovation, expanding the number of students targeted, and instilling a culture of innovation in all educational groups.



– Infrastructure..

The UAE achieved a number of achievements during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, the latest of which was the UAE’s ranking among the top 10 globally in 20 major global competitiveness indicators for the energy and infrastructure sector for the year 2021.

Thanks to the support and vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE succeeded in achieving rapid steps and attaining a prominent global position in the field of infrastructure and housing.



– outer space..

And the aspirations of the UAE during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, embraced space, and became the fifth country in the world to succeed in reaching Mars on February 9 of the year 2021, and it also accomplished the first Emirati manned mission to space, where Hazza became Al Mansouri, in September 2019, was the first Emirati and Arab astronaut to visit the International Space Station since its establishment in 1998.

In 2014, the UAE announced the establishment of the Emirates Space Agency, and in 2018 it launched “KhalifaSat”, the first Emirati satellite made entirely in the country and by 100 percent Emirati engineers, and in September 2020 it announced the first Arab mission to explore the moon.



– Economy..

During the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE took unprecedented steps at the developmental and economic level, which were reflected directly and clearly in the size of the economy, so that the value of the UAE’s GDP has multiplied several times since 2004, increasing the total size of the country’s economy to 1.5 trillion dirhams. $405.5 billion at the end of 2021.



– the culture..

The culture and arts sector in the United Arab Emirates witnessed, during the era of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, great strides that were able to bring Emirati culture, heritage and art to global horizons, through many major projects and partnerships with international bodies, such as the cultural district project on the island of Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, which includes the largest gathering of the world’s leading cultural institutions, most notably the Louvre Abu Dhabi, the Zayed National Museum, and the Guggenheim Museum Abu Dhabi.

The UAE was distinguished by playing a leading role in the field of preserving world heritage, and continuing the approach of tolerance and human coexistence that it has been keen to consolidate and enhance since its establishment, by effectively contributing to preserving world heritage treasures, and restoring and renewing a number of monuments, after they approached the final fall from the lists World heritage, including the Great Al-Nuri Mosque and its hunchbacked minaret, the Churches of the Immaculate and the Clock in the Iraqi city of Mosul, in addition to the theater of the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Palace – the former Imperial Palace of Fontainebleau in Paris, the Museum of Islamic Art in Egypt, the Macmillan Historical Library in Nairobi, and the “Lodge of Peace” in The Bahraini city of Muharraq, in addition to many other landmarks and sites.