02/17/2025



Updated at 5:00 p.m.





Neither more nor less than 366 days (since 2024 was a leap year) have been fulfilled since Ilia Topuria I did the unthinkable. On February 17, but from 2024, the matador, as he is known, assaulted the Honda Center of Anaheim, California, to make history and become the Pen weight champion (145 pounds or 65.77 kilos) of the UFC. That day, numerous fans of both Spain and Georgia transnocharon until 7 a.m.

In addition, he showed an excellent performance in combat, knocking out his rival. This was not just any champion, because it was Alexander Volkanovski, who had reigned with iron fist in the category Since the end of 2019dominating all the contestants who came ahead. With six victories in championship fights, many considered the Australian as the best, or failing that the second best behind José Aldo, at the historical level of the division. Although it came from being knocked out by Islam Makhachev, this was the champion of a higher weight, in addition to being in a fight that was presented short warning. Even with everything, The Great’s first assault (Volkanovski nickname) remembered his best version.

The fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria had a place in the second 2024 event by the company, at the UFC 298. The Week of the Fight was one of the more intensesince the Hispanic-Georgian assumed the role of ‘bad boy’ in the previous fight, predicting his victory in social networks before the fight and even dared to steal the champion to the champion in the press conference. Although many cataloged such acts as samples of pride or chulería, the truth is that Topuria fulfilled With everything he promised.

His words did not become great, because in combat he would make one of his best performances. The first assault was at odds and made their strategies clear. On the one hand, Volkanovski kept the distance, circulating all the time and betting on the kick. On the other hand, the matador tried to cut the distance, corner the Australian in the fence and advise long combinations to complete with a power stroke. And finally, in the second assault, the ‘Topuriazo’ arrived. After connecting several consecutive blows, Topuria could have it against the cage, advising a brutal right He disconnected to that hook, champion.









With that blow a new page was written in the history of the discipline, in the history of the UFC and began an explosion of this sport in an entire country. The MMA They exploded in style in Spain. The Topuria phenomenon began with an entire nation staying at dawn to see the fight, and until today it is still a great claim. Everything that surrounds the last name Topuria is synonymous with success, and consequently, all that has resulted in great growth of the discipline. People begin to understand the sport, to leave behind their preconceived ideas and see and admire everything beyond two individuals hitting within an octagon. And all this thanks to what happened that February 17, 2024.