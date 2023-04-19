Mexico.- A lucky worker won the company’s raffle, but you must decide whether to have a year of paid vacation or double salary.

The story of a man named Lu has generated a great dilemma on social networks, since you have to decide between taking a year of paid vacation or receiving double salary for the same period, but without taking a break.

The man from China finds himself at a crossroads that many employees would like to be at and it has generated a debate on the Internet.

According to the South China Morning Post, on April 9, Lu won the top prize in a raffle during the company’s annual ceremony where he works.

In the video posted on social media, A smiling Lu is seen holding a giant check, which reads: 365 days of paid vacation.

Lu explained that the company where he has worked for 14 years offered to pay him vacation days and also offered him an extra year of double salary, but on the condition that he not take a single vacation day.

Lu entered a dilemma, it should be noted that in China the work culture is an important issue. Users of social networks commented that it is better to accept the double payment, since there is a possibility that the company will find a replacement if you leave your employment for a year.

But Lu mentioned that he feels tired from working for 14 years and a vacation would do him good; however, so far no decision.