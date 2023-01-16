Fog envelops Traspinedo (Valladolid, 1,200 inhabitants). A gray cloak covers the town, paralyzed by the cold one year after the blackest anniversary in a town where nothing ever happened. In the early morning of January 13, 2022, Esther López, a 35-year-old neighbor, disappeared and a case was opened that remains unresolved. Her body was found three weeks later in the ditch of a busy highway. Investigators’ suspicions fell early on Óscar S., a family friend with whom López spent the previous night. He claims that he left her alone and that he doesn’t know anything about her. The investigation continues to analyze why she froze to death, with internal bleeding, after a night out. The residents of the municipality await answers after a year of waiting. Hundreds of people gathered on Sunday in the center of Valladolid to remember and ask for justice. Inés López, Esther’s sister, read a statement in which she thanked the family for the love they have received during this time and charged the main suspect, who has been investigated but not arrested.

The course of the Duero river and the nearby pine forests were combed to the millimeter looking for the woman a year ago now. Her body was found 23 days later, in the ditch of a curve on VP-2303, the road that leads to the town. The autopsy revealed that Esther died there, with temperatures of six degrees below zero, after consuming alcohol and drugs, and that she had an internal wound from a blow to the waist. A deadly cocktail that she probably would have survived if a doctor had treated her. The investigations of the investigators point to the last person who saw her alive: her friend Óscar S. He declared in court that they had decided to pick themselves up after a night of partying, but she wanted to continue. He refused, she got angry, called him “stale” and got out of the car to look for another friend. According to her testimony, the suspect smoked a cigarette, fell asleep, and went to work at dawn. But his version doesn’t hold up, according to investigators. The man, well known to Esther’s family, has not set foot in Traspinedo since then.

The judge in charge of the case has extended the instruction for another six months. The agents of the Central Operative Unit (UCO) of the Civil Guard have been gathering information after analyzing the car and house of the person investigated, the body and clothes of the woman and the geolocation of the phones on the night she disappeared. The on-board computer of the vehicle in which they both traveled was erased and their locations will be essential to find out what happened. The telephone antennas indicate that the two were near Óscar S.’s chalet hours after he claimed to have said goodbye to her. The agents perceived a “strange attitude of nonchalance” when asking about her friend, corroborated that the activity on her cell phone that morning clashed with her routines, and collected the testimony of Carlos G., who was in the vehicle before she allegedly asked to continue. of drinks and that he did not think he had seen in her the mood for more nightlife.

Marisol Burón, mother of the young woman murdered in 2019 Marta Calvo, intervenes in the concentration this Sunday, January 15, in Traspinedo (Valladolid). Photogenic/Claudia Alba (Europa Press)

At the traffic signals on the curve where the body of Esther López was found, someone has placed flowers and a teddy bear. Between the three plates it reads: “Without justice there is no rest”, and there is a poster with the photo of the deceased. Weeds have grown on the land that was cleared to scrutinize every detail of the discovery site. That poster is also attached to the sign that gives access to the town, and it is the same one that many businesses and individuals have placed in their windows. Going back through Traspinedo reflects the trend of these months: tense waiting and few people who want to talk about the case involving two neighbors. The waiters at the La Maña restaurant, near where Esther’s friend defends that the victim got off, decline to speak out and apologize because they do not want more noise. Similar atmosphere in the James Dean bar, in the center of town, one of the last businesses that the group frequented before the event. There is an awkward silence when bringing up the subject, with serious faces, and it ends with “what we know is from the media.” “If before they went out little, now less,” says a client about the affected family, with whom EL PAÍS has contacted without obtaining a response.

The mayor, Javier Fernández, sighs when asked about the matter: “The anniversary makes those tense moments be remembered.” No one understands how a quiet night “that began with a drink and watching football” ended with that “denouement between neighbors.” This Sunday, during the concentration, a video with photos of the life of Esther López has been broadcast. Only a neighbor who walks through the streets of Traspinedo, Pedro Arribas, 24, pronounces himself: “At first there was a lot of uncertainty, but now it is fading away,” he sums up. He also adds that, if the main suspect is innocent, “it will be difficult for him to return to town.”