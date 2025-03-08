A year of the protests of the field: a lot of noise, few changes and quite fear of not finding generational relief

A year ago, the noise of the tractors and the protests of the field led to focus on farmers and ranchers, both in Spain and in the rest of Europe. A few months of claims, where some voices of extreme right tried to take advantage of the situation to dress as spokesmen in a sector that is as diverse as the different daily realities of those who work in rural areas.

Now, a year later, most of his problems follow the table and new clouds arise, such as the effect that agreements with Mercosur and agricultural tariffs that Donald Trump threatens. However, one of the main fears that overcome the reality of the field is the lack of relief, how to convince young people to take over farms that, without them, will be committed to the closure.

At the same time, small producers are losing land, in favor of large agricultural industries and investment funds that have been launched by the primary sector where they see a guaranteed profitability.

As indicated by the agrarian census data that the INE elaborates, almost 60% of the farms have more than 100 hectares, according to data from the year 2020. A fact that has been growing in recent decades, because in 1999 they did not become 55%. On the other hand, small farms have been reduced in the same proportion, as Eldiario.es said on this issue.

What happened a year ago and who supported it

At the coup of tractors or with slogans such as “if the countryside does not produce, the city does not eat”, thousands of farmers and ranchers protested for several weeks throughout Spain and in various parts of the European Union to claim a battery of measures. Among them, a reduction in bureaucracy, an increase in inspections to products that come from third countries where they see unfair competition, an improvement in prices, a reduction in environmental demands and, even, end the 2030 Agenda.

They were diverse protests, where very different issues were prioritized, but that had majority support. About 73% of farmers and ranchers supported that mobilization according to the Survey prepared by More in Common, made to 600 responsible for agricultural and livestock farms. They had more support of men than of farmers and livestock women (75% compared to 60%). Also, of those who are older, 75% of those over 65.







“We have not noticed changes. They were useless, ”says Catalan farmer Pep Llach about mobilizations, a firm defender of the connection of small farms with the territory. “30 years ago, in the town we were 53 country houses, today we are three; Because the masias have been bought by families with money and farms have become industries, with a lot of cattle and little involvement, ”he adds.

“We are the same. I do not believe that the impact that the protests had has involved an improvement of the problems, ”says Isabelle Gómez, Ecological livestock Galician “It is true that we have to make noise to take into account, but the size of the protests has not corresponded to the changes. For example, in terms of bureaucratic procedures, there have been no major changes, at least in the Galician community. ” The same thinks enough, Ecological farmer In Amorebieta. “We are the same as a year ago. The tractors seemed more like a party: we are going to get chest and look before looking for solutions. We cannot strike, because that is to throw stones at our own economy, ”he says.

Miquel Riera, Ecological farmer He also believes that few changes have occurred. “I would say that we are the same or even worse because the perspectives with the agreement with Mercosur are not good,” he explains. “There have been gestures,” he assumes, “but there was talk of having a unique window”, for bureaucratic procedures “and that is not, neither the local administrations have put the batteries.”

It is true that after the protests there was an agreement between the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and part of the agricultural organizations, because the Executive only has an official interlocution with those that have a broad representativeness in terms of affiliations and territory. This partial agreement evidenced the division in terms of the representativeness of the primary sector. Among the agreed measures, tax aid, a line of credits, a reduction in the administrative burden or a reinforcement of the law of the chain, to prevent farmers and livestock from selling below what they have trouble producing. The latter, for example, is not yet underway because it entailed a reinforcement of the Food and Control Agency (AICA), which Vox and PP rejected in the Congress of Deputies.

The voices of the field

That lack of unity and interlocution of all the sensibilities of the field is also criticized. According to the aforementioned survey, 90% of farmers feel badly represented. Again, more men than women. An opinion that is shared both by those who are affiliated with any of the agrarian unions and those who are not part of organizations.







“I am 37 years old and I have been in the sector, where I think there are missing young leaderships that bring together discontent and channel it so that it has an impact on the following generations. The old elephants, the legs no longer endure the weight, ”explains Jon enough. “In Galicia, we had a problem because most ecological producers were out of the PAC aids [la Política Agraria Común de la UE]. We have taken the initiative to create an association of ecological producers, of everything, not only farmers; To try to have contact with the administrations and get in motion, ”says Isabelle Gómez.

A representativeness that, in the case of the protests of a year ago, left some feeling that the discomfort was more channeled by the political right than on the left. “The real problems were diluted in voices that appropriated the speech,” criticizes Pep Llach. In the field, he adds, “there are people who think of everything, but it seems that if you supported the protests of Vox and, in reality there are many different sensibilities.”

“The field is not just right -wing,” argues Isabelle Gómez. “But I think it should not be positioned towards a specific policy, because one thing is the political feeling and another, the reality of our problems,” clarifies the livestock. “Each part of the State has peculiarities,” Jon affects enough. “In Euskadi the field is not right -wing, especially organic farming that has a more social line, to make the land and consumers value the local product greatly.”

The big problem, the generational relief

In what is more consensus is that the big background problem, the elephant in the room, is that farmers and ranchers see with fear the lack of generational relief. “That is our biggest problem,” Jon deepens enough. “There are no young people and, when it does not occur at the local level and the little that occurs is sent out because they pay more, we will have to bring more products out.”

In the same direction Miquel Riera points out “we have a problem because the Middle Ages is more than 50 years and that means we have 10 more years to find a solution. If we retire badly for the small and medium agriculture, which is the one that covers the needs of the whole country and we can see that there comes a time when large companies will decide what we eat. It is a problem as a society, because if the small and medium enterprise disappears, the local fabric disappears. Now the products that come from outside have the premises as a price reference, but the day there are no, we will see speculative prices, ”

The aforementioned survey of More in Common reflects, despite everything, a certain optimism. There are 36% of farmers and ranchers surveyed who believe that their exploitation will close in the next decade, but another 58% think it will continue to operate. And this last percentage, among the youngest, between 18 and 44, rises to 77%, in a context where the Ministry of Agriculture has begun to process the Law of Family Agriculture, which has to shelter this transition from small family farms.

“I, despite everything, I am optimistic,” says Miquel Riera. “Of my four children, two are farmers, we have projects, stories in the head, but sweating a lot and living a simple life.” The same as Pep Llach. “We do not look for a millionaire life. This is a way of living. ” “We are family businesses where everything is mixed and this is a job that hooks, it is a trade with caffeine,” says Riera.