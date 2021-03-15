March 15, 2020 it was the first day that the Spaniards woke up with a house confinement. Positive cases for coronavirus were already multiplying although no footballer had been infected until then. until Ezequiel Garay, in his social networks, around noon confirmed that it was the first positive case of LaLiga. “It is clear that 2020 I started with a bad foot. I have tested positive for the coronavirus. I feel very well. Now it only remains to pay attention to the health authorities and for now be isolated,” the Argentine commented on his social networks.

Shortly after, Eliaquim Mangalà also made it public before the Valencian club announced that until five members of the first team had tested positive in PCR tests on samples taken days before that, at that time, still had to be sent to Barcelona to be analyzed. “I have known my positive for coronavirus today. I feel fine and have no symptoms associated with the virus. However, I am confined at home and separated from my family. […] Thank you very much for your messages of support. Take care of yourself and those you love, and respect the recommendations to avoid contagion, “published the French central. Gayà was another of the names that was known to have been infected.

For those dates, Valencia had visited Milan, to play against Atalanta de Bergamo, where the hospitals were already collapsed, in what would later be described as a biological bomb; Y Vitoria, to play against Alavés, where the first cases were already registered in the city hospital. However, Garay, being injured in the knee, had not traveled to either of the two trips so the contagion had been in Valencia.