Moises Fuentes had passed out in his last fight in 2021 and has never recovered since: the announcement of the Federation

After about a year of fighting, the Mexican professional boxer Moises Fuentes passed away at the age of 37. In 2021 he had decided to return to the ring, but in the match with David Cuellar, in addition to coming out defeated, he brought a blood clot back to his brain which ultimately cost him his life. Mauricio Sulaiman, President of the World Boxing Council, gave the announcement of his death.

On November 24th, after about a year of struggle and hope on the part of all those who supported and loved him, Moises Fuente passed away forever. former Mexican professional boxer. She was only 37 years old.

His professional debut dates back to May 31, 2007, when he faced compatriot David Solano and on that occasion he also brought home his first victory.

In 2011 came one of the high points of his career, when he beat compatriot Raul Garcia and graduated world mini flyweight champion. Title then defended and maintained in the next two meetings with Julio Cesar Felix and Ivan Calderon.

In 2013 he lost the title, due to a fairly unfair decision which decreed the tie in the match against Donnie Nietes.

The fatal last fight of Moises Fuentes

In 2018, after the defeat by KO reported in the meeting with the Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez, he decided to retreat from professionalism at the age of 33.

A decision that, however, was not definitive given that in 2021at the age of 36 and after 3 years off, has decided to return to the ring and challenge the Mexican boxer for the vacant WBC Silver super flyweight title David Cuellar.

Many have them advised not tobut he went his own way.

The match decreed a crushing defeat for Moises Fuentes, but the most serious thing was that he finished the match lying in the ring, unconscious, for a blood clot in the brain.

Emergency surgery, miraculously managed to overcome the intervention. However he has never recovered and two days ago, after a year of struggle, it is gone forever.