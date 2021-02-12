Argentina’s 2021 growth converges to 5% after an estimated 12% drop in 2020. In a scenario of strong pandemic presence, it may even be negative again.

Managers sharpen the pencil in these weeks to project a 2021 full of uncertainty. The macro is a valuable input to build forecasts.

In particular, the budget gives certain guidelines for the strategic exercise of companies, but as always it is very optimistic regarding inflation, 29%, primary fiscal deficit, 4.5% and value of the official dollar at the end of 2021, 101. It seems more reasonable 60% inflation, 6% primary deficit and an official dollar at 135.

For several months now, some “orthodox” positions have been questioning the “model” – if such a model existed – of the Frente de Todos (Peronist coalition in power), presaging its collapse. The reasons are coherent but incomplete, and perhaps desires are often confused with strict economic logic.

Still, the situation is very delicate and the pandemic has been devastating in the economic field, a simultaneous shock of supply and aggregate demand.

The new low-rate scenario in the United States influenced the depreciation of currencies in several emerging countries. The loose monetary policy of the Fedes, undoubtedly, a data to process in a world of greater liquidity.

On the other hand, some economic agents speculate with an official defeat, which is largely associated with a poor level of economic activity, together with a high level of inflation due to the very high issuance of pesos due to the emergency.

There is a probable risk that poor electoral performance by the ruling party in the mid-term elections could further affect the economic cycle. When he was in front of power, Kirchnerism has always had the initiative, but the risk that it will lose governance with its consequent impact on the macro exists.

The implicit question is whether the market will adjust in a chaotic manner, or whether the government will pragmatically address the distortions that have been accumulating, especially due to the pandemic, in order to open up the economic system.

The political decision, which K has always resorted to redoubling the bet in a populist way during the last administration, will surely be to postpone imbalances and aim for measures that are not fundamental, but simply short-term.

Lowering inflation to one digit, the main distortion, does not necessarily imply a recession. Ours is partly inertial inflation that could be adjusted through a harmonic coordination of expectations, based on a credible stabilization plan, which includes a necessary moderation in monetary issuance.

The trade gap is key to understanding the macro. Imports grow very little due to the recession, they will move more in 2021, but they will continue to be fought. We have a fiscal deficit largely financed by the Central Bank, in a context that the economic literature calls “fiscal dominance.”

The trade balance would fall in 2021, and perhaps end near zero in 2022, because exports will practically not be growing due to the adverse tax framework, despite the good expected prices in soybeans.

Projected Reserves by the end of 2021 will be close to $ 2 billion, always exposed to a potential trickle. A difficult outlook is looming on the exchange front. It is a complicated number to face in 2021, even more so in the midst of electoral uncertainty due to the legislative elections.

Historically, when the Reserves pass the critical zone, there is a risk of a run. Reserves have fallen a lot in 2020 and, among other reasons, due to the payment of public debt and the demand for savings dollars, which are allowed to buy in a limited amount.

The first foreign exchange stocks of the K era arose to curb capital flight, which was at a level of 20,000 million dollars per year in 2011, and was made to avoid the decline in Reserves. It was partially effective in the first objective, but for economic activity it was clearly detrimental.

The stocks that are here to stay until the end of the term are a problem similar to that of the end of convertibility. It is difficult to deactivate it without incurring costs that are uncertain.

In this context of mistrust and high country risk, it was complex to get out of the stocks as it was difficult to get out of 1 to 1 in 2002. The split could be difficult to manage, if the orientation of economic policy does not change.

The devaluation rate of the official dollar in 2021 will be equal to or less than the inflation rate. He wants to avoid an adjustment of the dollar prior to the elections, to avoid the syndrome of “macrismo”.

Investment in 2021 will continue to be fragile due to inflation, legal uncertainty and the poor level of activity. It will be close to 15% of GDP. The signs of populism that are being activated affect investment. A harvest is estimated at 130 million tons, hit by the drought with a very interesting soy price, and Brazil growing at 2% pulls from domestic industrial production.

There is no “Rodrigazo”, nor “helicopter” as in 2001, nor “hyper” ’89, events that marked the economic course since the 70s in Argentina. The current situation – although critical – is different. It is basically a supply crisis. However, the inheritance for 2021 will once again be heavy after a highly volatile 2020.

Except for the public debt issue that has been successfully reprogrammed, there are many adverse indicators equivalent to those of the end of convertibility (among others, exchange rate lag, twin deficits, poverty). To correct the course, we must look much more at the valuable example of several Latin American countries that have been doing quite well, despite the difficulties.

Eduardo Luis Fracchia is Director of the IAE Business School Economics Area, Austral University