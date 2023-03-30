On Tuesday, March 28, a demonstration took place in the capital of El Salvador to protest against the human rights violations committed under the state of emergency. This measure has led to the arrest of some 66,000 people, accused by the authorities of belonging to gang groups, several thousand have been mistakenly imprisoned. A woman recounts the anguish that invades her since the arrest of her son, eleven months ago.

On March 27, 2022, the Salvadoran Parliament declared a state of emergency for a month, after the murder of 87 people in three days. Some crimes attributed to the “maras”, as the gangs are known.

In this Central American country of six million inhabitants, according to the authorities, some 70,000 people belong to these groups, of which more than 17,000 were in prison before the introduction of this measure.

The state of emergency, which allows arrests without a warrant, was subsequently extended twelve times in an attempt to combat gang violence. According to the authorities, this has led to the arrest of 66,417 peoplewhich they suspect belong to these groups.

The wave of arrests is said to have given rise to the murder rate lowest in the country’s history. According to the authorities, more than 96% of the population approves of his policy.

This is Henry Iván Valencia, alias El Salvatrucho, talker of terrorists who commit crimes in Coatepeque Santa Ana. This subject was ordering extortion to pay lawyers for the gang members arrested during the #GuerraContraPandillas pic.twitter.com/BvfTaVg81C — PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV) April 14, 2022



For a year now, the Salvadoran police have published numerous photos of the people they detain under the state of emergency.

But according to several NGOs, lawyers, and residents whose relatives were detained, this emergency regime has led to numerous human rights violations, including the detention of innocent people. At the end of March, the Government announced that 4,304 detainees had been released for lack of evidence of his ties to the gangs.

On Monday, March 27, seven Salvadoran civil society organizations indicated that they had documented 4,723 cases of human rights violations during the past year: arbitrary arrests, cruel or degrading treatment, torture, sexual violence, threats, police harassment, lack of a fair trial and lack of access to medical care. In November, the Minister of Security had confirmed 90 deaths.

According to human rights organizations, the authorities do not always notify families of the deaths of their relatives while in detention. Some have even denounced the discovery of their corpses in mass graves several months after his death.

This situation led relatives of people detained under the state of emergency to march through the streets of San Salvador, the capital, on Tuesday March 28 to denounce these human rights violations.





“When I take packages for my son to jail, all they say to me is: ‘It’s here'”

Laura (pseudonym) is a Salvadoran whose son was detained at the end of April 2022. Our writers have been in regular contact with her since the publication of our article in May 2022. She wishes to remain anonymous, for fear of retaliation.

My son was first sent to La Esperanza prison, known as “Mariona.” (In August 2022, this prison had four times more inmates than its capacity.) A month later, they called me to tell me that he was very sick and that they were going to transfer him to another prison, without telling me which one. So I went to the prisons to find out where they had taken him, and I found out that he was in the Quezaltepeque prison. But two or three months later they told me that he was no longer there, when I brought him a package. Then I went back to the prisons and realized that they had returned him to La Esperanza.





For eleven months I have had no further information about my son. I have never been able to talk to him. When I take packages for him to jail—three every two months—they just say, “He’s here.” I bring him pastries, oatmeal, milk, shampoo, soap for the body and clothes, a towel, socks, underpants, detergent, medicines, like ibuprofen —because they don’t give anything inside—, vitamins, a toothbrush, toothpaste. .. (according to him Movement of Victims of the Regime (MOVIR), they often steal packages from jails, Editor’s Note). Sometimes you have to queue for a while outside the jail, sometimes you don’t.

Relatives of detainees in the context of the emergency regime in El Salvador march towards the Legislative Assembly, today, in San Salvador (El Salvador). The relatives again asked for the release of their relatives, arrested “arbitrarily and innocent”, and that they be allowed access to the prisons where they are being held to see them. “They took them alive, we want them alive”, “Freedom, freedom, freedom”, “Bukele, listen, the people are in the fight” and “we do not defend criminals”, were the phrases that people shouted in unison . EFE/Rodrigo Sura EFE – Rodrigo Sura

In the last eleven months, there has been a hearing for him, in August, but the judge did not want to release him. I don’t know when the next one will be, but I have gathered documents to prove his innocence: school diplomas, letters from his boss and friends, a document proving that he has no criminal record… The day he gets out of jail, I would like him to be out of El Salvador. There is a lawyer who helps me, but she can’t do much.

Lucrecia Landaverdea criminal lawyer who assists families whose relatives have been detained free of charge, confirms her difficulties in defending them: “The main problem under the state of emergency is that the Public Ministry or the judges block the information. On the other hand, as soon as there is a hearing , those we defend are released, although their release is always accompanied by alternatives to detention [por ejemplo, la firma de un documento cada quince días]”.

“I want the state of emergency to end”

Laura continues:

I pass by the La Esperanza prison every day and see people—mainly mothers—who seem desperate for information. We are all wrong. Personally, I have suffered from depression and anxiety for eleven months. I have not been able to work in my store since my son’s arrest because the Police harass me, as they do with all families that have relatives in jail. I am afraid of the Government, the Police and the Army. I want the state of exception to end.

The seven civil society organizations that issued a statement on March 27 and Movement of Victims of the Regime (MOVIR) They also called for an end to this exceptional regime. They consider that the state of emergency, which is supposed to be exceptional, should not become permanent.

This article was adapted from its original in French.

