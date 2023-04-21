Rosalía during her presentation at the Ceremonia 2023 festival, on April 2 in Mexico City. QUETZALLI NICTE-HA

The Secretary of Culture of Mexico City, Claudia Curiel de Icaza, took office in the capital’s Administration in February 2022. Only a few months later, in August, the 10,000 seats of the National Auditorium were filled to see the performance of the Spanish singer Rosalia. “We looked for a way to see if she, after her tour of the Auditorium, could make a date in the Zócalo; but, the truth, we did not make it, ”she confesses. A year later, and together with the head of the capital’s Executive, Claudia Sheinbaum, the secretary announced the date of Rosalía’s landing in the mythical square in Mexico City: next April 28. Curiel de Icaza addresses with EL PAÍS how this contract has been forged, the controversy that has arisen in networks due to the budget used and the perspective of the capital’s dependency on the show.

“International artists of the stature of Rosalía have many commitments. Achieving the situation to confirm a date depends a lot on working with her representative ”, she affirms sitting in an armchair at the Museum of Mexico City. Curiel de Icaza (Mexico City, 43 years old) is a casual politician, a outsider Experienced in organizing events. She insisted on bringing the artist from last year. The project has been cooking over a slow fire with the Secretariat team and through contact with the artist’s agency and the management of major festivals. His time at the Ceremonia festival —held in the capital at the beginning of April— and the relative proximity of his time at the American event Coachella —last weekend and this weekend— have allowed the agency to set an ideal date.

The singer’s concert in the Zócalo is part of a policy of “access to culture” and “reactivation.” The Executive of the capital tries to get the music to different points of the demarcation and with various presentations: from more massive events, such as that of Grupo Firme —which attracted more than 280,000 people, according to the government of the capital—; until the Spring Night Festival, which was deployed throughout the demarcation. “[Entre los festivales de primavera y el de Tiempo de Mujeres, celebrado en marzo] We did 214 free activities in public spaces, in more than 100 venues. It is part of a job in public space. Throughout the spring night we received around 200,000 people ”, he highlights.

Claudia Curiel de Icaza, Secretary of Culture of Mexico City at the Museum of the City. Aggi Garduño

Curiel de Icaza humorously recalls the video with which she and Sheinbaum announced the event through Tiktok. The secretary appeared next to the head of government, she handed her a phone with the melody of cakeone of the songs on the album motomami, by the Catalan singer, and Sheinbaum clamored “Rosalía!”. “It was spontaneous, we didn’t have time with the boss [Sheinbaum] and we had agreed that we were going to announce on April 10. Suddenly she had a conference. So we said, “Well, we do a TikTok and announce it,” she recalls.

An announcement, a controversy

The news instantly caused two reactions on the networks: shows of support, from users who staunchly defended the hiring of the singer; and a barrage of criticism, from those who criticized that the budget for the concert could be allocated to other fields —such as the Metro, a service criticized in recent months for delays and incidents. “I did not expect that [una crítica tan fuerte]. We have been doing concerts for 20 years. I think it’s such a good concert that it upset a lot of people a lot. She is an extremely talented, fresh artist, who speaks to many sectors, and perhaps they thought that we would only hire regional Mexican […] Maybe betting on another sector that they believe only belongs to one group generated terror. But we work for everyone.”

It does not detail the exact figure for the cost of hiring Rosalía, because the team from the cultural agency continues to develop the production design: “It is a living monster that is expanding and updating at all times. We will have the cost when we close well [las cifras]”. The secretary defends that the amount is within the budget for concerts, which is around 50 and 60 million pesos. The figure —which also includes the expenses of the festivals already held— revolves around 5% and 6% of the 1,000 million annual item for the Secretariat, according to Curiel de Icaza.

He justifies the decision to bring the fashionable artist with the expected figures on the return of the event. The Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Mexico City (Canaco) estimated the economic benefit at 1,000 million pesos, counting the spending of the people arriving at the event in the shops and hotels of the capital. But it also highlights the importance of the free pass. “It is above all for a matter of access to culture, that those who could not pay Rosalía at private festivals can go see her for free.” “[La actuación] gives international visibility to Mexico City, we can’t just stay with the terror of programming only Mexicans. We need to program everything, of all genres, national and international artists. This also positions the country, and spills [económica] It will be almost the culture budget for a year”, he affirms.

Curiel de Icaza is completely confident that the Spanish artist’s performance will be a success. The secretary calculates the arrival of around 200,000 people, but assures that the security measures are prepared for the 300,000. With her performance, Rosalía will join the heterogeneous list of musicians who have passed through the iconic square in Mexico City: from Shakira (in 2007) to Paul McCartney (2012). The Grupo Firme phenomenon managed to gather 280,000 people, a figure that came as a surprise to the organizers. With the arrival of Rosalía, the Ministry of Culture is preparing for the arrival of a massive tide of international nature. “We are seeing that they come from Argentina, from Colombia, from here, from there and from all over the country. They are already organized to make their trips. We are prepared to receive them and that there is a very high level of production”, concludes the secretary from one of the rooms of the Museum of Mexico City.

