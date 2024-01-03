A year of peace | “Who will take care of me?” – Anneli Salonen, 84, her husband is dead and she has no children

Anneli Salonen is worried about the cuts in services for the elderly. In HS's series of articles, we go over how progress has been made in the goals of the social security reform that was in effect for the year.

Anneli Salonen takes a stick with him when he goes out “just in case”. The Helsinki lady's progress has not slowed down much as she ages, but the future has begun to worry the 84-year-old.

“It worries me who will take care of me. That's a big question mark.”

Salonen has been living alone for years: his spouse died in 2012. The couple has no children.

Salonen, on the other hand, is the only child of his own parents: he has no sisters or brothers.

“My father fell in the Continuation War when I was five years old. I still got to live a happy childhood, almost with a golden spoon in my mouth.”

Even later, life has been good in every way, “gave me experiences and insights”. My career as a teacher at trade schools lasted 32 years. In retirement, Salonen has been kept busy by traveling, association activities and helping others.

Worry has come to mind only when reading the recent news. Welfare districts around the country have announced that they will radically reduce places for elderly care.

When social and health care and rescue services were transferred from the municipalities to welfare areas at the beginning of 2023, one of the goals of the reform was to respond to the challenges caused by aging and the declining birth rate.

In practice, welfare areas are faced with big savings requirements. Tens of millions of euros are being collected in almost all regions this year deficit. According to the law, they must correct their deficit by the end of 2026.

Minister of Municipalities and Regions Anna-Kaisa Ikonen (cook) Has saidthat the money and personnel are not enough for the services organized in the current way.

In the care of the elderly, bed wards have been abolished one after another. Next to be closed are the units offering round-the-clock care.

Fewer Finns receive regular professional care in the last years of their lives than before. The responsibility is in transition increasingly from society to families.

Helsinki is an exception in the reform: the responsibility for organizing these services has remained with the city. There are still the same savings pressures in Helsinki as well.

Salonen know that he is not alone with his worries. There are a significant number of people living without close relatives in Finland.

“What happens to elderly people who don't have children and whose spouse has died? Where do they end up when there are no relatives and they live alone in their own home?”

Anneli Salonen's family photos include pictures of her husband and mother.

When he was younger, Salonen acted as a decision maker himself. The years in municipal politics taught me a lot.

“When the elderly were talked about, it usually concerned their placement and relocation.”

in Finland it has long been thought that the main responsibility for the elderly rests with society.

If the state can no longer afford it, private care providers will enter the market even more strongly. Their monthly payments rise to thousands of euros, so only the wealthiest become customers.

“But what about when the money runs out? None of us can know in advance how old we will live,” says Salonen.

He himself has been allowed to live healthy until now. Regular everyday help at home is provided by a cleaner who comes once every three weeks.

If movement gets worse, Salonen could imagine needing help, especially for grocery shopping.

“Of course, the wish would be a person who would come home and have time. Not only that he comes to look through the door and states that he is apparently alive. If there is no one close to take care of it, the fate can be horrible.”

“ “Community activities are not useful if people can't get out of their rooms and there is no one to take them.”

Population Union recently reminded in its new Family Barometer that “the end of aging” is just beginning in Finland.

About 160,000 Finns have now reached the age of 85, but the number is predicted to grow by up to a hundred thousand over the next ten years.

Finland's elderly care has an increasingly difficult triple problem: the number of elderly people is increasing, but both money and caregivers are running out. As a solution, all welfare areas are now reducing round-the-clock care and correspondingly increasing it communal living.

In a communal housing unit, everyone has their own apartment. In addition, the unit offers social activities. On the other hand, the nursing staff is not there at night and not necessarily regularly during the day either.

Salonen is not completely convinced of the solution.

“I'm afraid there's still a lot of development to do. Community activities are not useful if people can't get out of their rooms and there is no one to take them.”

Ideally, he would live at home until the end.

“It is a devout wish. If only health allows and I get help. After all, we all want to live in our own home.”

Until now, Anneli Salonen's, 84, calendar has been filled with meetings, concerts and trips.

At Christmas the memories of the spouse come back to mind strong, even though the grief has changed its form. Salonen has not wanted to be alone for even one Christmas.

Eight Christmases were spent on Kotiliede's traditional reader tours in Salzburg, Austria. When they ended, they were replaced by Finnlines' Christmas cruises to Germany.

“There was an announcement about it in the newspaper. I thought that seemed interesting. I dare to travel alone – it has never been a problem for me. You make new friends on trips, and it's always nice to come home.”

A retiree's calendar is still full, but the day may come when the momentum fades and the pages seem emptier.

“Honestly speaking, that day worries me. Who cares, where and how? These are big questions that I would like the decision-makers to think about, because they too are getting older.”