A year of peace | Juha Wiskari woke up as if terminally ill – What happened after that is straight out of a textbook

Juha Wiskari from Somero suffered a serious illness and was transported by ambulance to Tyks. Now in Finland, solutions are being considered for what to do when ambulance driving distances are getting longer in some parts of the country as the number of hospitals decreases.

from Somerset Juha Wiskari70, had a scary moment earlier in the fall when he woke up from a night's sleep completely powerless.

“My muscles were like jelly, my consciousness was fuzzy and my heart was beating so strongly that it felt like I had been hit in the neck with a rubber band.”

A wife who noticed her husband's impotence Marja Kuosma-Wiskari dressed him and called the neighbor. According to Wiskar, there would not have been time to call the ambulance and wait 15 kilometers away. The neighbor immediately went to transport the half-conscious Wiska to treatment.

A chain of events followed, during which Wiskar's death was close and during which the importance of a functioning treatment chain became clear to him.

Helsingin Sanomat has seen the patient reports related to the situation.

Travel first went to Somero health center in a neighbor's car.

“There I heard someone say that now there is indeed a gray man. I didn't know what was wrong with me. I just realized that I am terminally ill.”

From the health center, the ambulance rushed Wiskar to Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks).

At the hospital, it was discovered that Wiskar had a so-called GIST tumor in his stomach. It had been allowed to grow in peace at the junction of the stomach and intestines without causing any symptoms.

“My son Arttu told me afterwards that he did notice that something was wrong with me. My wife said the same.”

Juha Wiskari is a singer Arttu Wiskarin father.

The tumor had caused acute damage to Wiskar's stomach and extensive internal bleeding, which caused the sudden and severe symptoms that led to the man's hospitalization.

In the future the driving distances of ambulances will inevitably increase in some parts of the country when the number of hospitals decreases. Professor of Health Care Kristina Patja The University of Helsinki says that there are areas in Finland where first aid response times will increase even more in the future.

“Unless something else is done. It would be good to think about different solutions now. Now it has only been discussed that something will be taken away and nothing replaced.”

Matja challenges you to think about new solutions, especially for areas located far from hospitals. He asks if there should be more well-equipped ambulances in use than at present? How do medical helicopter patient transfers take place? Could more integration departments be brought into health care than at present? In what new way could basic healthcare services be added to the services more easily than at present?

“We are currently trying to respond to current problems with current methods. Now it's important to think about those new kinds of solutions.”

Services When thinking about accessibility, according to Patja, the most important thing is that as many people as possible can access good basic care. That is, one where you would get good treatment and support for, for example, flu symptoms, knee pain and long-term illnesses.

According to him, the decisive factor is not how close the hospital is located.

“It is decisive that the professional staff of the ambulances treat heart attacks and others professionally on the spot. It is also decisive that the infarction can be stabilized at, for example, the Inari Health Center so that the patient can be transported to the hospital in Rovaniemi for treatment.”

According to Patja, the example located in Lapland is a perfect reminder that various remote medical services have been used there smoothly for thirty years. Here, the rest of Finland is now quickly following.

Juha Wiskari feels that he received good and expert care right from the beginning of the care chain. Even in the ambulance, according to his words, he was not afraid of anything.

“There were two ladies there. The other drove so that Kimi Räikkönen too would have finished second. The other was behind and he was in contact with the doctor the whole time. He knew exactly what he was doing. I felt safe. If I had died in an ambulance, I would have died peacefully.”

According to Wiskar, the real miracle happened when the ambulance arrived at Tyks' emergency room.

“The first comment I heard was: “Now Juha is coming from there!”. Think, they called me by name and we were in Tyks, where there are thousands of employees after all. Unbelievable.”

The next positive experience came from a nurse whom Wiskari calls Pikku-Myy.

“He had a bun and glasses and he was cute as hell. He came to me and said: “Now I'm going to hose you down, Juha. Now I'm going to punch you, Juha. Now I insert catheters and cannulas and do everything that is miserable and you will think I'm quite a nasty guy.”

The same nurse came at the end of her shift to shake Wiskar's toe and spank him.

What about the surgeons who removed the tumor. They too had been able to meet Wiskar exactly as he hoped to be met. Humanely and seasoned with warm humor.

“They told me what was going to happen. “Hey Juha, now there will be some oxygen. Soon you'll get stronger, but you won't notice how stronger when you wake up again.”

After the operation, Juha Wiskari walked with the drip stand in the corridor of Tyks.

Whisker says that he has never before in his life experienced such a strong feeling of trust and security as during his treatment chain.

“That fearlessness was surprising and a completely new quality in me. After all, I am a man who is in a complete coma for two weeks just after hearing the sound of a dental drill. Good lord, how sore I am even with the man flu and completely serviceable.”

According to Wiskar, the fearlessness was caused by all the people in the care chain. They made the man feel calm and confident after being present “with the light of reason and the fire of emotion.” The light of reason was reflected in the high level of professionalism of the professionals in the entire care chain. The fire of feeling was humanity.

“I understand now that this frontline of our medical care keeps the whole system going. Their work is too often taken for granted. If it doesn't always work in all respects, negative feedback is immediately given.”

Kristina Matja reminds that first aid services cannot be considered separately from other health care.

“For example, a heart attack needs to be looked at more broadly. It is not enough to find money for medical helicopters. Equally important are nutritional advice, substance abuse services and, for example, quitting smoking. Things that are based on our own everyday choices.”

According to him, Wiskar's positive experience with his own treatment chain after a serious illness is not at all unusual, on the contrary. According to Patja, good treatment is normal everyday life and a complete reality in Finnish health care. People mostly trust healthcare and feel that they receive good service.

“I hear these stories all the time, from all over Finland. Such experiences are also produced elsewhere than in university hospitals. In Finnish healthcare, most things will go just fine if we dare to complete the reform and reorganize the entire healthcare system, putting population health first. The suspicion that everything will collapse now is completely unnecessary.”

After getting home from the hospital and recovering a bit, Juha Wiskari went to his native village of Aapajärvi in ​​Pelkosenniemi, Lapland to ponder life's big questions.

Wiskari is fine now.

“This whole experience was paradoxically wonderful thanks to trust. The tumor was removed and it turned out to be benign. Physically, I'm in excellent shape. Mentally, it has often occurred to me that my God, it was close.”

He says that he understood the limitations of life and that he is still partly helpless in front of it. He thinks that it will take some time to process the matter. Now his mind is filled with gratitude and great love. The feeling is directed not only at the people encountered along the care chain, but also at one's own children and wife.

“Here, there has been a little person at the edge of the most fundamental questions.”