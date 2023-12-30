A year of peace | Hospitals must be closed if services are to be more equal, says THL's Mika Salminen

One goal of the social security reform was to secure equal services. Now the concern is that the savings will be made from basic health care and not from specialized medical care, says THL's Mika Salminen. In a series of stories, HS goes over how the goals of the reform have been progressed during the year.

If we want more equal social and health services for Finns, we have to consider closing down some hospitals.

This is what the new director general of the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL), who became familiar to the whole of Finland during the corona pandemic, says Mika Salminen.

It has been a year since social security services were transferred from municipalities to welfare areas. One of the goals of the social security reform was to “ensure equal and high-quality social, healthcare and rescue services for those living in the welfare area”.

According to Salminen, the realization of this goal requires that specialized medical care be concentrated within fewer walls.

“One important goal in the reform was to shift the focus from specialized medical care to primary health care. Our concern at THL is that it seems to be easier for welfare areas to make savings from primary healthcare offices.”

This year, the welfare regions have a deficit of more than one billion euros. Since the deficits must be covered by law by the end of 2026, all regions have made plans for where the savings will be taken.

In several welfare areas, savings are planned, for example, by closing health centers. According to Salminen, that may also be necessary, but especially the costs should be cut for specialized medical care, the costs of which have risen rapidly.

“We have to admit that in this new system we don't need quite as many hospitals. After all, they are the ones that are expensive.”

The working group set up by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) is currently considering the centralization of specialized medical care. Minister of Health and Safety Kaisa Juuso (ps) said though In an interview with HS in Octoberthat hospitals would not be closing.

Hospitals according to Salminen, the amount has an effect on the quality of care they can offer. Walls do not bring health, the situation can actually be just the opposite, says Salminen.

There are a limited number of professionals in the social security field in Finland. When they work in fewer units, it makes it possible for hospitals to specialize better, so that the quality can be improved.

“It means that some have to move further to get services. But at the same time, it can be guaranteed that people will receive the same treatment regardless of where they are in the country.”

Salminen illustrates the matter through an extreme example. If an attempt were made to build heart transplant centers in every hospital in Finland, it would probably lead to a result where people would receive different levels of service. This is because there simply wouldn't be enough surgeons in each hospital to be able to perform heart transplants all the time.

“Then there could be considerable differences in mortality between hospitals.”

According to Mika Salminen, reducing health differences and making services equal cannot be achieved if the occupational health system is not ready to be examined.

“ “Conclusions cannot be drawn immediately.”

Salminen according to him, the centralization of services between fewer walls is “the thing that has been sought from the reform all along”.

“For the same money, a higher quality but still possible service for everyone. Then it requires that we have the courage to admit that this hospital next to us may not be the one where we get the service, but it is somewhere further away.”

In Salminen's opinion, the basic idea of ​​social security reform, the establishment of larger organizations, is still good. “The economy of scale” must at some point start producing benefits, he says.

“If the change is managed well and systematically, the equality goals should be achievable.”

For now, according to Salminen, it is far too early to assess success. At this stage, in practice, only administrative reform has been carried out, i.e. the transfer of services to welfare areas. Concrete reforms – such as downsizing of offices – will start next year at the earliest.

“I think we will only know in about five years how well the goals will be achieved. It sounds like a long time, but that's just the way it is, that with such big changes, you can't immediately draw conclusions.”

For social security reform a goal was also set, which Salminen describes as a “tricky problem”. It is about narrowing health and well-being differences.

THL published last spring expert reportwhich stated that occupational health care is one of the causes of health inequalities in Finland.

Statutory occupational health care primarily includes work-related health checks, support for work ability and investigation of work-related illnesses. However, many employers offer medical care services that are more extensive than this. So they do the same work that is done in public health centers. According to THL's report, this expanded part of occupational health care should be examined when the social security system is developed in Finland.

“Our goal is that the report would start an analytical reflection on how the entire social and health service system should be reformed in this respect,” said Salminen's predecessor Markku Tervahauta in connection with the publication of the report.

Tarvahauta's wish did not come true. Both employers' and employees' organizations knocked out the report of the community just minutes after it was published. The central organizations EK, KT, SAK, Akava and STTK sent a joint statement on the matter.

Event reflects the role of occupational health care in Finnish society: there are not many issues that employer and employee organizations defend together.

Also, the parties have not had the enthusiasm to examine the system critically. In the social security reform built by the previous government, it was left unchanged.

The issue was not discussed in the spring parliamentary elections, and the current government program does not take a position on the existence of overlapping systems. A common argument in favor of keeping occupational health care as it is now is that the state does not finance it at all, but the payments come from employers and employees.

In reality, the state finances the system in addition to its very small direct contribution, but also indirectly through taxation. Occupational health care is a tax-free benefit for the employee, and in addition, employers and entrepreneurs can deduct the part of the services that are not covered by Kela compensation.

According to THL's report, occupational health care also has other indirect economic effects. According to THL researchers, it is impossible to estimate the real costs of the occupational health system to society.

“ “Resources have been diverted to caring for fairly healthy people.”

Last During the fall, the media discussed the skyrocketing salaries of temporary doctors.

They are at least partly about these indirect effects: doctors are concentrated on occupational health in the private sector, and it is therefore difficult to get employees in the public sector. In this case, the public side has to hire doctors at an expensive price from the private side in order to fulfill the statutory tasks.

Salminen again gives an example.

“I have occupational health care, which means that I can make an appointment with a doctor for tomorrow or maybe the day after tomorrow for something that is handled by the health center. But if my mother wanted to make an appointment for a similar matter at the health center, the waiting time would probably be a couple of weeks.”

This indicates the inefficiency that overlapping systems produce, says Salminen.

“When this is the case, it can't be due to anything other than the fact that there is slack capacity on the side of occupational health medical services, i.e. time that is not being used. Otherwise, they wouldn't have time for me for tomorrow.”

According to Salminen, reducing health differences and making services equal cannot be achieved if the occupational health system is not ready to be examined.

“Resources have been diverted disproportionately to caring for fairly healthy people. Of course, it's not equal.”

In Salminen's opinion, the occupational health system should not be completely dismantled. According to him, some kind of intermediate model should be found in Finland: one where private producers would be involved in producing primary health care under the same conditions as the public side does it.

“No other country has a system like ours. That is, if there was only the will, there would be no problem to solve this. It probably won't happen during this government term, but if it was even thought about a little this term.”

Health differences are of course caused by factors other than the social security system itself. Health is strongly linked to a person's socioeconomic status: people with low incomes and little education have more health problems than people who are better off and have higher education.

The reasons behind the differences are in particular differences in nutrition, exercise, smoking and alcohol use, as well as different living and working conditions.

When STM last spring published a report about health inequalities, it ended up proposing measures, few of which were actually related to the social security system itself.

At the time, the ministry proposed that in order to reduce health differences, for example, poverty in families with children should be reduced and commercial interests in the alcohol market should be refrained from.

According to Salminen, it is clear that the current government is doing things that are apt to increase health differences. Already decided social security cuts target the lowest income decilesthat is, they increase poverty.

“Of course, if employment can be increased significantly, it can compensate for the situation. Employment has a health-improving effect.”

The government has also decided in its mid-term meeting to review the liberalization of wine sales in grocery stores.

“It is inevitable that it has direct health effects and, through social effects, also indirect health effects. The research is indisputable in this matter, even if sometimes people try to claim otherwise,” says Salminen.

In the social security reform therefore, occupational health care was not touched upon, and many factors causing health differences are due to socio-economic problems outside the social security system.

This begs the question: were any mechanisms built into the social security reform to even out health differences?

According to Salminen, it was built. He returns to the basic idea of ​​the reform: in addition to building larger organizations, social and health services were placed under the same administration.

In practice, the benefits should come from when doctors and social workers start sitting at the same tables, says Salminen.

“And they have to get access to people's information so that they can really do something about the problems. The idea is that the problems that arise from the social side would become visible on the side of the health care system.”

Through this, for example, it should be possible to treat people's overweight, substance abuse problems and mental health problems earlier or even prevent them in advance.

“But this work is still quite unfinished.”