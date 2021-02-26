When one year of the first case of coronavirus in Mexico is completed, the almost 200,000 deaths represent a devastating figure. And behind the cold numbers hide endless personal stories, lives altered and even truncated by a pandemic that nobody saw coming.

Here, some stories of those who lived closely with the Covid-19 hit in one of the most affected countries on the planet, with 2.06 million infections and 182,815 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, which keeps the record world.

“Relax, nothing will happen. I will be fine, I will improve and I will go back to work.” These are the last words that Ivonne Peralta remembers from her father, Arturo, who worked in intensive care at the MacGregor Hospital in Mexico City.

55-year-old Arturo puts a face on one of the more than 3,000 doctors killed for coronavirus in Mexico, one of the highest figures in the world.

“His body did not have the ability to withstand the damage caused by the covid virus and he died in September after 12 days in serious condition,” explains his only daughter with great fortitude.

Ivonne, also a public hospital worker, remembers that her father was happy when a patient of his recovered, until the virus took advantage of some mistake to take the life of the person who saved the lives of others.

“We are not heroes, it is a commitment that we all decided to make, a commitment to your work,” says Ivonne, following her father’s teachings.

Nurse Ivonne Peralta lost her father last year, one of the more than 3,000 doctors killed in Mexico by coronavirus. Photo: EFE

Not for that reason, the duel has been less complicated: “It was very difficult for me to get back to work. I didn’t want my mother to be alone at home where all the memories, photographs, her clothes, her shoes are …”.

Work in the cemetery

Jorge Palomo stopped sweating on the dance floor to do it in front of a crematorium.

At the age of 26, he was left without a job and began to work in a cemetery in the south of the capital where more people needed to face the pandemic, after the first case was detected in Mexico on February 28, 2020. In a short time, burials multiplied.

“I went from being in an area of ​​fun, recreation and joy to the other extreme,” he explains still wearing the protective suit after a marathon day of more than 24 hours.

Jorge Palomo, cremator of bodies in a cemetery in Mexico City. Photo: EFE

And there is no time to rest in the Xilotepec Pantheon, where the pace of work has skyrocketed six to 35 daily cremations, almost all of deaths with covid.

In theory it seems like a simple job. You have to set the oven to 1,600 degrees and wait between 40 minutes and an hour to complete the incineration. But the truth is that Jorge couldn’t sleep or eat the first few days.

“The only way to know if the process is going well is by opening the doors of the cremation oven to see it. It is quite a complicated experience. It is not something you want to see,” he confesses.

At least, spending so many hours facing death has taught him to “enjoy the moments we have.” “That part of death has led me to understand life,” he concludes.

Get sick and die in two days

“I was healthy, two days and ‘bye'”. With these brief words and a broken voice, Guadalupe Isabel, 39, summarizes how the covid-19 took the one she loved the most.

A golden ring that hangs from her necklace recalls that at some point she was united with Martín, but everything fell apart in May.

On the 24th of that month, her husband began with a cough and fever. It seemed like he was reacting to the medications but within days he relapsed.

“He felt very bad, he was short of breath and could not get up on his own,” explains this worker from the Nezahualcóyotl control and emergency center, a municipality adjacent to the capital.

Health workers protest to demand supplies to protect themselves from the coronavirus, in front of a hospital in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, in November. Photo: EFE

When Guadalupe finally found a hospital with a free bed for her husband, she and her three-year-old son had already developed symptoms: high fever, diarrhea, headache, and exaggerated sweating.

“Yes they were strong (the symptoms), but I didn’t even have time to attend to myself. It was a very strange, sad process. I didn’t know what to do,” the woman recalls helplessly.

Early on May 31, the day after Guadalupe’s birthday, the phone rang. It was urgent to intubate Martín because his “breathing was minimal.”

When she got to the hospital, she had already died. “It was very fast”.

In a few days, Guadalupe recovered from covid-19, but not from the pain. Now he tries to lead a normal life but at times he collapses and thinks about what helped him to endure those tragic days.

“My son the little one is the one who kept me standing,” he says.

Fired for asking for a chinstrap

Jorge Pérez arrived that day in June minutes before six in the morning at the public hospital November 20 in the Mexican capital. But when he left after an exhausting day cleaning bathrooms and offices, he ran into a television crew.

“A television station stopped me and told me how they treated me in the hospital. I said bad. They don’t even give us face masks and if we demand, they tell us that they are going to run us,” says this 71-year-old man who is called Jorgito.

And the threat was carried out. After the interview, he was fired by the company that hired him for cleaning the medical center.

Jorgito had been sworn in for a long time because he was one of the few who dared to raise your voice for lack of protection.

“When they told me that the hospital was going to fill with covid, I did start working with more fear,” recalls Jorge, who tried unsuccessfully to get his colleagues to complain as well.

But the fear of others of losing their jobs was greater after they the pandemic will take more than 650,000 formal jobs in 2020 and many more informal ones.

Since his dismissal, Jorge has been getting “the odd job” with which he barely supports himself. “Imagine paying the rent, my food, clothes, shoes. Where from? There isn’t.”

The organization Amnesty International supports him with a campaign to “compensate him properly”. Although Jorgito has another claim: “Don’t forget my colleagues, that’s what I ask the most.”

Relatives of hospitalized patients with coronavirus await news at the door of a hospital in Villahermosa, Mexico, in a file image. Photo: EFE

Anguish in hospitals

The last time Federico Neri spoke with María Jesús was in October at the door of the Troncoso hospital, near his home. He did not expect that months later he would only see his wife in a portrait.

Like so many others relatives who cannot access the interior of the hospitalFederico, with a long gray beard, suffered the anguish of not being near his close friend.

“The information was very bad. Instead of informing and reassuring the relatives, it created concern and unease for us,” he details with some shyness from the living room of his house.

Even today she doesn’t understand what happened to her. María Jesús, 64, was hospitalized with pneumonia in the covid care area, although she tested negative.

In less than a week, she was discharged, but a few days later she fell ill again, was admitted and died in the hospital. This time the test result did not arrive, but the death certificate says that the cause is SARS-CoV-2.

“There are several little things that make me think that it was negligence. First, entering the covid area without being sure,” says her husband, devastated, who will never know for sure if María Jesús was infected in the same hospital.

By Eduard Ribas i Admetlla, EFE agency

