Saturday, March 6, marked one year since the arrival of the coronavirus in the country. It was about a 19-year-old girl who had come from Italy. Since then, Colombia has reported about 2.3 million infections and 60,412 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Added to the human losses is the worst recession in the country’s history, with a drop of 6.8% and more than 4.1 million unemployed.

When the sun rose over Colombia on March 6, 2020, the country was still oblivious to the new normal that Covid-19 was already imposing on many countries in the world. That day a 19-year-old woman from a flight from Milan became the first case of coronavirus in the South American country.

From that moment, the infections soared exponentially and ten days later the first death from the new and lethal virus was recorded. The Ministry of Health confirmed it on March 21 on its official website.

“This is a 58-year-old man who worked as a taxi driver in Cartagena. On March 4, he transported Italian tourists in his vehicle, and two days later he presented the first symptoms of cough with expectoration, fever and respiratory distress. He was a citizen with untreated hypertension and diabetes. The patient was treated since March 13 at a clinic in Cartagena, and his death occurred on March 16 ”.

A girl wears a chinstrap in a Bogotá restaurant, with plastic compartments. Colombia entered recession amid coronavirus pandemic Juan BARRETO AFP / Archives

Since then, 2,273,245 coronavirus infections have been registered in Colombia – the eleventh country with the highest incidence – and the death toll increased to 60,421, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The forecast prevented the health collapse

“The 60,000 deceased is obviously a very important, very large figure,” Víctor Muñoz, director of the Administrative Department of the Presidency, told the Efe news agency. Muñoz points out, however, that the forecast prevented the collapse of the health system.

The experience of China and European countries demonstrated the importance of having enough free ICU beds in the face of the avalanche of serious infections that the virus could cause.

In Colombia, says Muñoz, “very important decisions were made, such as doubling the capacity we had in intensive care units. Colombia went from having about 5,700 ICUs to having more than 12,000, which allowed us to face the hardest part of the pandemic”. The capacity to perform PCR tests was also increased.

Health workers during a random test in the Santa Cruz neighborhood of Medellín, Colombia, on June 14, 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. © Joaquin Sarmiento / AFP

However, the greatest criticisms of the government in health matters come from the vaccination side. The first 50,000 vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer did not arrive until February 15, when several countries in the region had already been vaccinating their populations for weeks.

To date, only 239,851 people vaccinated

The National Vaccination Plan launched by the government of Iván Duque expects to have vaccinated 35.2 million Colombians – 70% of the population – by the end of the year, but at the moment the plan is not meeting the deadlines set due to the shortage of vaccines and the difficulty in distributing and applying them.

Of the 61.5 million doses purchased by the Government from various pharmaceutical companies, as of March 7, Colombia had a total of 2,015,052 doses, after the 1.5 million Sinovac vaccines that arrive in the country during the weekend. of week. The Covax organization promoted by the United Nations has contributed to the increase in the number of available vaccines for a more equitable distribution of vaccines throughout the world.

Photograph provided by the presidency of Colombia of the arrival of 117,000 vaccines against COVID-19 belonging to the pharmaceutical company Pfizer and acquired through the Covax mechanism, today in Bogotá (Colombia). © EFE / Nicolás Galeano / Presidency of Colombia

On March 1, Colombia became the first American country to receive doses through this mechanism. In spite of everything, so far only 239,851 antidotes have been inoculated, an insufficient number that has drawn much criticism from the Government for its performance in this task.

“Massive and rapid vaccination is required to achieve herd immunity; it is necessary to have the vaccines and apply them as quickly as possible. Eliminating barriers and a rapid distribution of them is essential to achieve this objective ”, published on March 4 the Colombian Association of Infectious Diseases on its Twitter profile.

The worst economic recession in the history of Colombia

To the human losses and the delay in the vaccination process must be added the economic consequences derived from the pandemic. After a strict confinement of almost six months that ended on September 1, Colombia has suffered the largest recession in its history with a drop of 6.8% that keeps 4.1 million people unemployed.

Only in the capital, Bogotá, more than 53,000 companies were closed, according to data from the Capital Chamber of Commerce. Until last October, 10% of Colombian microenterprises had declared bankruptcy due to the confinement and 65.7% had no working capital for their operations, according to a study by the Interactuar Corporation.

In addition, according to Noelia Cigüenza Riaño on March 6 to the economic newspaper La República, “the social gap has also widened with the pandemic. According to the Dane Social Pulse survey, it is known that 2.3 million households currently only eat two meals a day, that 69.8% of household heads have no possibility of saving any part of their income and that another 19 % don’t even have them ”.

Buyers are lining up to enter a warehouse this Friday in Bogotá, Colombia. Thousands of people challenged the contagion of COVID-19 by making long lines without distancing and crowding in warehouses during the first Day without VAT, a value added tax, decreed by the national government to reactivate trade during the pandemic. © EFE / Carlos Ortega

Strong and devastating figures for a country that already suffered from inequality before the pandemic. To tackle these problems, the Government allocated 4,157 million dollars to pay subsidies. These high resources, however, have been insufficient to serve those most in need in a country with a monetary poverty rate of 37.5% until 2019.

According to Noelia Sigüenza, the Ministry of Finance is preparing a tax reform to raise money. “For this reason, although controversial, the aim is that people pay more taxes, both indirect and direct VAT,” he says.

However, Colombia will only be able to get out of this crisis once the herd immunity is achieved that will allow the economy to completely reopen. For this, the Government will have to accelerate the vaccination process that is already underway. The coming months will be key to mitigating the economic and social consequences in the South American country.

With EFE and local media.