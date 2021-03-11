This March 11 marks one year since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The world enters its second year of health emergency with many countries in their third wave of the outbreak and the emergence of new variants of the virus. The distribution of vaccines is a concurrent challenge in the face of hoarding by some nations and the challenge of pharmaceutical companies to produce doses on a large scale.

When the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, 2020, it did so after weeks of resisting using the term and arguing that the spread of the highly contagious virus could still be stopped. Today he struggles to stick to scientific information and convince different governments to abandon nationalistic tendencies to help vaccines reach where they are most needed.

Along the way, the UN agency has made some strongly criticized mistakes: initially advising against the use of masks in a generalized way and stating that the virus could not spread through the air. He has also refused to publicly criticize China, the origin of the pandemic, for possible actions that allowed the disease to spiral out of control.

“Without a doubt, the failure of the WHO to endorse masks in the past cost lives,” said Dr Trish Greenhalgh, professor of primary care health sciences at the University of Oxford.

Actions like these challenged the credibility of the WHO and engulfed it in a confrontation between two great powers: China and the United States, until two months ago under the government of Donald Trump, who withdrew his country from the organization. A support that is just beginning to recover under the Joe Biden Administration.

“The WHO has been a bit delayed, being cautious rather than preventive (…) In times of panic, crisis, etc., perhaps taking risks would have been better,” said Gian Luca Burci, the former legal adviser of the WHO and current researcher at the Graduate Institute of Geneva.

It is worth noting that the World Health Organization issued its first major health alert on January 30, 2020, but only until the outbreak was officially declared a pandemic, many countries stopped ignoring the warnings and took action.

But according to some experts, by then it was too late. The virus had already reached every continent except Antarctica.

The challenge of distributing vaccines

With several licensed vaccines, WHO is now working to provide equitable access to doses through the COVAX initiative, which aims to ensure that poor countries receive COVID-19 vaccines.

But currently COVAX only has a fraction of the 2 billion vaccines it expects to deliver by the end of the year. Some countries that have waited months for antidotes have chosen to sign their own private agreements for faster access to drugs.

File- Workers unload a container with AstraZeneca vaccines against covid-19 from the Covax program, on February 26, 2021 at the Felix Houphouet Boigny airport in Abidjan SIA KAMBOU AFP

Parallel to this is the hoarding of vaccines by the richest countries. On February 10, the UN agency pointed out that 75% of the antidotes that can end the outbreak are in the hands of ten countries.

According According to the international vaccination data from the University of Oxford, which developed one of the vaccines in association with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the countries with the most accumulated doses, per hundred people, are: Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, followed by the European Union, which is home to 27 nations.

WHO chief Tedros has responded largely by calling on governments to act in “solidarity,” warning that the world is on the brink of “catastrophic moral failure” if vaccines are not distributed fairly. . Although he has asked the more developed nations to share their doses immediately with the less favored and not to make new agreements that jeopardize the supply of vaccines for other countries, so far those requests have not gone through.

“WHO is trying to lead with moral authority, but by repeating ‘solidarity’ over and over when countries acting in their own interest ignore it, it shows they are not acknowledging reality,” said Amanda Glassman, executive vice president of the Center for Global development.

For Irwin Redlener, an expert from Columbia University, the WHO should be more strict in instructing countries on what to do, given the evident inequality in receiving antidotes.

“The WHO cannot order countries to do things, but they can give very clear and explicit guidance that would bring difficulties to countries that do not follow them,” Redlener said.

Added to this challenge are the difficulties of pharmaceutical companies to produce vaccines with high quality standards and on a large scale to comply with contracts acquired with various governments. The situation even led to a halt in inoculation programs in several nations of the European Union.

Third wave of the pandemic and new strains of the virus

While the bet to obtain more vaccines is maintained, countries in Europe and the Middle East are already facing the third wave. In Latin America it is close to happening, as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday.

People wearing protective masks walk down Montorgueil Street, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, in Paris, France, on February 25, 2021. © Reuters / Sarah Meyssonnier

The trend will be reflected after Easter, if restrictions are relaxed during that time when many people take vacations.

“All measures must be maintained to avoid an increase in transmission, as we had in many countries for Christmas, Carnival and others. Where the guard is lowered and the conditions exist to accelerate transmission, the virus takes advantage of the opportunities and begins to circulate again with more speed and more force, ”said PAHO Deputy Director Jarbas Barbosa.

The mitigation of the virus has become an even more complex task with the appearance of new strains, initially one was found in the United Kingdom last December, but later other variants were detected in nations such as Brazil and South Africa.

So far, several drug companies have indicated that their vaccines are effective in targeting these new strains. However, as long as there is not enough access to antidotes, recent variants accelerate the spread of the virus.

