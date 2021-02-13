To find news in Italy about the coronavirus on February 20 of last year, you had to wait until page 15 of the ‘Corriere della Sera’, which reported a cruise ship blocked in Japan due to several cases of contagion, or at 16 from ‘La Repubblica’, where there was even speculation of a near end to the epidemic detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Covid-19 was then seen as something very distant, a remote threat that worried only those who traveled to the Asian giant regularly. The reality, on the other hand, was quite different: the pathogen responsible for the fact that in the last year nearly half a million people have died in the European Economic Area (EU plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein), a similar figure to the inhabitants of the city of Murcia.

In the middle of the morning on that February 20, Mattia Maestri was admitted to the hospital in Codogno, a town in Lombardy (northern Italy). A 37-year-old worker in a multinational company, Maestri is a healthy and strong guy who regularly practices sports, but suffers from very serious pneumonia. “We were dying,” recalls Dr. Annalisa Malara, the doctor who decided to hospitalize him in the ICU and test him for the coronavirus, something that the protocols did not contemplate at that time. “Seeing it today it seems incredible and absurd, but neither did we health workers then have to protect ourselves with masks,” says Malara.

“PCR was only carried out on those who came from the contagious areas of China or had been in contact with affected people. But when we confirmed that Mattia was infected, we learned that the virus was already circulating in Italy, so we raised the alarm throughout Europe. That allowed measures to be taken to protect the population, “says the doctor, who along with another colleague from the Codogno hospital was awarded by the head of State, Sergio Mattarella, with the decoration of Knight of the Italian Republic in recognition to their dedication and work.

The discovery of the so-called ‘patient 1’ in Italy marked the beginning of the nightmare that the Old Continent began to live and from which it has not yet fully awakened, despite the fact that it has been a month and a half since the campaign began. vaccination in the countries of the European Union. For Maestri, who managed to overcome the disease after spending three weeks in the ICU, everything he experienced during the last year has not taken away his optimism. “I am convinced that we will return to normal soon,” he says in an interview with the Rai. «Physically I am very well. I am one of the lucky ones who has no particular consequences. I have returned to do the things that I did before, “he explains. His best memory of 2020 is the birth of Giulia, his first daughter, who came into the world shortly after he left the hospital.

Legal complaints



Stefano Fusco’s life has also changed this past year, whose grandfather died last March at the age of 85 in the province of Bergamo, one of the areas of Italy and Europe hardest hit by the pandemic during the first wave. The pain of the death and the doubt as to whether this and so many other deaths could have been avoided led him to create a page on social networks. From it was born the association ‘We will denounce-Truth and justice for the victims of Covid-19’, which represents more than 1,000 families and has promoted the opening of an investigation in the courts of Bergamo. Justice is investigating to clarify whether the national pandemic was activated as of January 5, 2020, when the World Health Organization (WHO) raised the alarm for the appearance of a serious pneumonia of unknown origin. Also in the spotlight is the delay in quarantining the Bergamo municipalities of Nembro and Alzano Lombardo, an area of ​​high economic activity, despite the fact that a coronavirus outbreak had been detected in them.

«It has been a very difficult year, full of moments of stress, tears and also discussions. The strangest thing is that the normal sensation of the passage of time has completely altered me. There are times when I think that twenty years have passed since the pandemic began and others that I think only two weeks have passed, “says Fusco, who blames the mistakes made during the management of the pandemic on the” very low level of the political class that we have in Italy.

For Malara, who does not believe that the health crisis in his country has been managed worse than in other European nations, this last year will also be difficult to forget. «Professionally my life has changed radically. We have gone to the hospital every day with the fear of catching it or infecting our loved ones. Working conditions, which were already difficult, have become even harsher with protection devices. And in my personal life I lack the same things as others. I hope that soon we can hug and kiss each other again, organize a dinner with friends or schedule a vacation, “says the hopeful doctor, although not daring to imagine an end to the pandemic in a few months due to mutations in the pathogen.