The Budget Law has arrived at all‘classroom of the Senate all‘last minute useful. A day or so to approve it, evidently without discussion. Then the same procedure for the Chamber. It is good that each of the 945s go “representatives of the people “called to vote for it has barely had time to give a‘look at the 219 articles that compose it distributed in 122 pages full of references and references to parallel regulations (to which are added the 50 pages of the maxi-government amendment).

How to say that the‘they voted with their eyes closed, after listening to the “explanations of vote “of the respective group leaders or whoever for them. And that Parliament is in fact deprived of the elaboration and discussion of what is usually considered the most important legislative act of each year, in favor of informal contacts between party apparatuses of the immense and heterogeneous majority, ministerial officials and Sherpas of various nature (political or lobbying).

This is how things are at the time of “Government of the best “. Which, however, goes around pompous for the proclamation by the magazine The Economist dell‘Italy “Country of‘year “thanks to “his politics “, to his performances in the economic field, and above all thanks to those of his boss, as they have not failed to emphasize (almost) all the newspapers and organs of‘information that since birth act as shoulder violins to “banker-premier “. But which, however, with a few meritorious exceptions, have been careful not to‘add that much “excellence “in that “prize “not c‘it was if we won it by snatching it from a competitor like Malawi (which finished second in front of the islands of Samoa, Moldova and Zambia…). And above all that the prestigious magazine that the‘assigned largely belongs (43 per cent of the shares) to the Agnelli family.

In this context, the general strike of 16 December called by Cgil and Uil, opportunely came to whisper, albeit timidly, but for those who want to understand the message clearly, that “the king is naked ”. That’s not good at all “all right, madam the marquise “. And that the world of work – and more generally of those at the bottom of the social pyramid – is experiencing a deep, painful malaise that no narrative of power can hide.

