The most serious of what happens in Colombia, as often happens, is lost between the two vociferations of the two extremes; but nobody seems willing to mention it, lest their distorted versions be derailed

On one side is the children’s spectacle of our most elementary right, so afflicted these days by what in German is called schadenfreude: satisfaction for the misfortune of others. On the other, the denialism of so much deliberately blind left, convinced that things are going badly for the Petro government because there is a gigantic conspiracy that has nothing to do with the president, nor with his behavior, nor with his decisions, nor with the people you surround yourself with. On the one hand, the right wing that during Duque’s mediocre government dedicated itself to sabotaging the implementation of the Teatro Colón agreements just as it had sabotaged the plebiscite before; on the other, the left for which these agreements “remained incomplete”, as Petro said at the time, and the answer is neither to complete them nor to try to do everything possible to apply them, but to make others that are more run over, less studied and, above all, less responsible. On the one hand, the fanatical and obstructionist right wing that poorly hides its discontent with the coming to power of all these people who had never had it; on the other, the left with double standards that tolerates or condones the same behaviors that it condemns when others do so.

In the midst of these two antagonistic positions that do not see what is there, but rather what they would like there to be, Petro celebrates his first year in office, disappointing many who were neither at one extreme nor at the other: those who naively believed, that it was possible to make a different government after a campaign as dirty and corrupt as the usual ones. (Or those who refused to see dirt and corruption, or those who justified it with the argument that the others have always done it. Which is both true and does not justify anything. And no: it is not possible. It is not possible to make a different government by resorting to the same clientelists, the same corrupt, the same influence peddlers who have sullied Colombian politics for decades.It is not possible to make a different government with such dishonest campaigns to smear the opposition that border on slander; nor “burning” opponents with strategies similar to those used by a certain right when burning in its own way; nor “running the ethical line”, according to the infamous expression of a person in charge who was later duly rewarded, and not not with any contract with the generous State, as has happened to so many, but with a consulate in a major capital.

Apparently, another of the candidates was right: you govern as you come to power. If you arrive with tricks, or making concessions to the worst vices of our politics, or simply bending the rules out of a strange conviction that the end justifies the means, sooner or later you will receive the bill. That is what has happened in recent months, when each scandal seems to surpass the previous one and, at the same time, herald one that will be even worse. I have not been able to remember who said, about some dire time, that in those days one had to eat a live toad in the morning to ensure that nothing worse would happen to one in the rest of the day. It is not very different what we feel sometimes in these times, because it is not only a matter of coping with the ineffable chaos that surrounds Petro, and doing so with the hope that the dignity of the institutions is not damaged, but of accepting the horrible revelations , coming like ghosts from other times, that are falling on us thanks to the institutions created in good time by the peace agreements: the Truth Commission and the Special Justice for Peace.

After the last elections I wrote that Petro’s victory was the best thing, under those circumstances, that could happen to the country; I really thought so, although without joy, because the other candidate seemed to me and still seems to me a catastrophe of ignorance, opportunism and frivolity, and, furthermore, a kind of empty container that our little bukelitos and bolsonaritos would fill at will. But if a left-wing president makes alliances with homophobic and anti-abortion preachers (to get the influential vote of the same evangelical churches that also sabotaged the peace accords with their lies), or if he declares that he wants to fight the corruption of the ruling elites while puts known corrupt people in positions of importance (or people who only inspire trust in the corrupt), those of us who are less seduced can wonder if voluntarism is not preventing them from seeing reality with the necessary clarity.

I have to say it: chaos has not surprised me, or rather it has surprised me by its magnitude, but not by its existence. Also during his mayoralty, Petro proved to be a man of great ideas, some very laudable and some even obviously sensible, but at the same time a lousy team manager, incapable of executing and too carried away by the darkest emotions of ideology, and also condemned to see everything through the prism of messianism. Petro cannot get the idea out of his head, so unbearably strongman, that the salvation of everything and everyone is in his hands: “If I fail, the darkness will destroy everything,” he told this newspaper in tones very similar to those that Uribe used, another caudillo (or another Messiah), to announce that he would be willing to be re-elected a second time “only in case of catastrophe.”

newsletter Analysis of current affairs and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox See also The digital wall of administrative procedures leaves the most vulnerable out of essential services RECEIVE THE

But what is happening now is a disorder of a different magnitude. The disorder is great and it is microscopic, it affects the general and the particular. The lack of control that Petro had over his campaign is very serious, in which the worst interests and the most coarse corruption slipped; but the delays, absences, breaches and thousand rudeness with which the president not only hinders his own agenda, but also breaks channels of dialogue and sends this unequivocal message, which is the same in the case of magistrates of the high courts or the president of the German parliament: out of disdain for manners or out of contempt for the conventions of the elites or for whatever reason, the truth is that disorder rules here.

Now the country is in suspense trying to guess what will happen with the scandal in which his corrupt son is involved, who is not only the son of the president, but of his time: he is part of those generations that did not avoid the harmful influence of drug trafficking, or its culture of quick and easy money, or its lack of natural antibodies to defend itself against ubiquitous corruption. And everywhere people are wondering if Petro knew or didn’t know, and we’ll be engaged in these discussions for months. And of course that matters, but I’m not sure it matters the most, or matters in the long run. To the instability that comes from within, from the very bowels of a palace and a family, will be added that caused by outsiders. But we’ll all wake up and the mess will still be there. And that is the most serious.

Juan Gabriel Vasquez is a writer

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.