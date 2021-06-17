Exactly a year ago, healthcare workers in Venezuela said goodbye to their first colleague who died after being infected with the coronavirus while caring for Covid-19 patients. Since then, 651 of his colleagues have been victims of SARS-CoV-2 in the country.

Samuel Viloria was a doctor in Zulia state and shouldn’t be on the front lines because he was undergoing a kidney transplant. The information was given to Efe by the executive director of the NGO Médicos Unidos de Venezuela (MUV), Jorge Lorenzo.

Since then, another 650 health workers have died from Covid-19, according to MUV accounts. However, Lorenzo believes that this number is what they were able to document and is not consistent with the real one, which would be much higher.

The latest report, released on Wednesday, shows that 13 health workers died with criteria for Covid-19 in three days, and the number of victims among them continues to grow. Meanwhile, professionals complain that they do not have enough protective equipment and that some have not yet been vaccinated.

regime neglect

The number of the NGO contrasts with the official number of deaths by Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, which according to the government was 2,865 until this Tuesday – a figure called into question by medical associations and unions who believe that many victims of the disease were not included in the lists.

According to Lorenzo, who also doubts the official information, this low number is largely due to the lack of PCR tests and the control of information about the pandemic by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.

When it comes to considering the reasons for mortality among health professionals, the doctor, a public health specialist, says that the regime’s authorities at no time responded to the requests and needs of professionals.

“Even when the epidemic began, we carried out a survey to find out how the health system was prepared and how the protection we assumed was necessary,” he reported.

The MUV director pointed out that the conclusions were clear: they did not have enough equipment, personnel or training to deal with the pandemic, and 12 months later, the situation has not changed. “We never prepared, we never had the vision of ‘we are going to protect the health workers,'” he complained, denouncing the attitude of the authorities.

According to Mauro Zambrano, coordinator of Monitor Salud, which brings together numerous employees in the sector, and a representative of the workers unions of hospitals and clinics in Caracas, infections among workers multiply “because the necessary screening tests are not carried out” between 75 and 78% of cases. “Therefore, a worker who goes to work, if you don’t do the proper screening, can be infected,” he pointed out.

Also according to Zambrano, there is a shortage of gloves that is around 56%, and only 3% of health centers have all the necessary protective equipment. Furthermore, only 6% of centers have enough soap or disinfectant to maintain adequate asepsis, and 27% have a water supply between 19 and 24 hours a day, according to available data.

Between anguish and depression

In addition to the fear of contagion, Venezuelan health workers face salaries that, in most cases, are less than R$50, the frustration of not being heard and work overload.

Among the migration and medical personnel who chose to look for other alternatives that allow them to live better, Zambrano estimates that between 22% and 25% of workers are attending health centers. That is, three out of four are out, and the rest must make up for their absence with additional effort.

“The staff is tired, fatigued and, as there were so many layoffs, the main problem is the people who stay working. Tonight there will be a nurse serving 40 or 50 patients, or several services on the same floor without rest at night”, he detailed Lorenzo.

Faced with this situation, the psychiatrists of Médicos Unidos launched a study among workers that showed that 72% of them had symptoms of anxiety. In addition, 73% of respondents, all of them medical personnel from different areas, had symptoms of depression.

Lorenzo commented that the results are “very high values”, which are above the countries in which similar studies have been carried out. The hardest sample of a staff showing fatigue, exhausted by the pandemic, poor working conditions and, especially, not being heard after a year of saying goodbye to colleagues.