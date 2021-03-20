A year has passed since the US economy fell victim to a sudden and severe halt due to the Covid-19 virus. What has emerged since then, especially compared to the early agreed forecasts, tells us a lot about the economy’s underlying strength and weakness. The closure in the second quarter of 2020 caused severe destabilization of all aspects of American society. The impact on the economy was staggering. GDP collapsed, shrinking 31%. The unemployment rate rose by more than 14%, and retail sales also fell sharply by 15%, despite the significant shift in consumption to the Internet.

Needless to say, the US economy was not the only one to suffer such a violent downturn. Global GDP has fallen sharply, and trade has contracted by 19% around the world. In light of such a shock to growth and trade, it is not surprising that many analysts predicted a truly disastrous year in general for both the US economy and global economies, even before realizing that there is likely to be a repeated and painstaking escalation in virus infections, hospital admissions, and deaths. But by the end of the year, economies had surprised most analysts with their rise.

The contraction of the US economy in 2020 was limited to 3.5%, which is almost half of what the World Bank and others predicted last June. And the unemployment rate has fallen by half of what it was at its peak. Even more surprising was the rise in retail sales, up nearly 7%. The recovery in manufacturing activity had a helpful effect on this as well, representing part of the global phenomenon that made the contraction in merchandise trade limited to 6%, while exceeding the performance of trade in services, which shrank 16%. This reduced the damage to trade as a whole to 9% and to global GDP to just over 3%.

There are three factors that led to these results, which were better than expected, and the relative importance of them varies between countries.

The first is the remarkable response to macroeconomic policy, backed by three strong principles: nothingness, everyone’s participation, and entry into government with all its weight. This was particularly evident in the United States and the United Kingdom, where governments and central banks worked together, injecting previously unimaginable liquidity into markets, companies and individuals.

The second factor was success in overcoming the spread of virus infections and the appalling threats to lives, sources of income and health systems. China was a positive exception among the important economies, contributing 2% to the positive growth in 2020 as a whole.

The third factor is the genius, vitality and courage of the private sector in responding, either alone or in partnership with the highly effective public sector. This was evidenced by the extraordinary speed with which scientists reached vaccines in the United Kingdom and the United States in particular.

However, the encouraging positive surprises are distress. They described it as another early victim, but still exists, among the victims of Covid, which is the damage to the overall recovery that supports a cohesive social fabric. At first, opinions were agreed that the virus does not respect borders, whether they are geographic, socio-economic, or related to gender or ethnicity. But as Michael Spence and I warned last June, the Covid-19 virus may turn out to be an important factor in inequality not only of income and wealth, but also of opportunity. This has become a more serious, stand-alone problem whose implications extend beyond economic expectations, and requires focused and urgent policy attention from the government and companies.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Americans with a college education who are white have seen a disproportionately better job recovery. This correlated closely with entry levels as well. In 2020, jobs for those with high wages – whose earnings are more than $ 60,000 a year – expanded 1.2%. And middle-income jobs – earning between $ 27,000 and $ 60,000 a year – fell by 4%. And jobs among those with lower incomes – those with less than $ 27,000 a year – declined by a frustrating 19%.

White Americans with college degrees also represent the vast majority of shareholders, at 90 percent, and those participating in investment funds, at 83 percent, according to Federal Reserve data. That is why they were also able to improve their relative and absolute position in wealth, thanks in large part to the exceptional support in the Federal Reserve policy of financial markets. This also proves the imbalance within the privileged and overlapping groups. Because the 1% of the richest people in society acquires more than 50% of the total wealth. In fact, Forbes estimated that the total wealth of American billionaires increased by a staggering $ 1.3 trillion, or 44%. Compare this to 24 million adults talking recently about inadequate food availability over the past year.

Not only has income and wealth inequality deepened, but the opportunity gap has widened. This strongly illustrates the talk of many teachers about the interruption of a very large number of students from economically fragile social backgrounds due to the lack of adequate internet connection, computers, a place for studying, etc., after the process of switching from studying inside the classroom to studying remotely. This is in addition to their talk about declining achievement among those who continued to study. Then there is health. Covid has been particularly devastating to the health and lives of minorities and other vulnerable groups in society.

And when we reflect on the past year, we must derive some relief from what did not happen, whether this lack of an economic depression that would have destroyed the safety of present and future generations, or the absence of a continuous escalation in unemployment rates that would have started a lost decade of widespread unemployment, Long-term, mental disorders. We must also respond to the severe exacerbation of inequality in income, wealth, opportunities and health. The longer these problems remain unresponsive, the more likely they will hamper the positive push factors that surprised analysts.

* Muhammad Al-Erian

* A member of the International Monetary Fund’s external advisory team, chair of Queen’s College at Cambridge University, a prominent economic advisor at Allianz, and head of the Grammy Fund Management Company for managing investments in emerging economies.

To be published in a special arrangement with the Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service.