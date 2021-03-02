Even removing from the subtraction all the good learning and the new cunning that we have developed, we are before economic damage that cannot yet be measured: perhaps this is the most frank synthesis of 2020 in the cultural industries of the whole world. For theater, cinema and art, the loss has been so brutal that last November This year the United Nations consecrated the “Cultural and Creative Industries for Sustainable Development”. Proposed by Indonesia, the initiative had the backing of 81 countries and aims to support “a sector that is often misunderstood and misrepresented in the global economy.” The UN and Unesco will give you numerous symposia and global actions. It is that for the production and management of culture, the paradigm shift has been particularly profound, since quarantines and distancing altered the parameters of urban circulation and leisure options at the root. European omens only announce a new range of riddles, those of the post-Covid trauma and the delayed return to sociability before normal.

At the end of the lethargy, cities and museums changed their scale, as did the notions of consumption, focused on comfort. The public takes time to return to closed spaces, although these are traditionally the most guarded and regulated in any city.

A few days ago in an interview, Manuel Borja-Villel, director of the Reina Sofía, the great modern museum in Madrid, admitted to this newspaper that they have 70 percent fewer visitors and 80 percent less of own resources enter. “Cutting the ticket” is a decisive factor in mixed financing institutions, that is, not fully subsidized by the state as in our country. No less gloomy was the panorama painted by Miguel Falomir, director of the Prado Museum, when he accused the collapse of visits after the reopening. In the European summer months, it received 82 percent fewer visits; for El Prado, the financial gong will sound in April.

In Córdoba after almost a year closed due to the pandemic, the provincial museums Caraffa, Evita and Dionisi reopened / Photo Pedro Castillo / La Voz

At the end of January it became known that the Louvre, the most visited museum in the world and the largest in Europe, lost 90 million euros due to the pandemic with the closure of six months, and suffered a drop of more than 70 percent in visitors. In all three cases, these are areas used to urban crowds, paid for with international mass tourism. The policy of large glittering exhibitions, very expensive in freight and insurance, entered into deep review. Borja-Villel synthesized it when he pointed out that the verve they used to orchestrate a Piet Mondrian exhibition, today They apply it to a meeting with the Reina’s neighbors: “Our perception has changed. More than talking about visiting exhibitions, today we think about learning to inhabit them, to live them”.

After Argentina’s long hibernation, the first thing that was revealed was the extent to which museums managed to improve or create virtual spaces to maintain the bond while we were all captive – and they, with their human resources in home office. Dozens of galleries stood out on Instagram and transmitted videos -the undisputed leader was the judge and collector Gustavo Bruzzone, who began his third leading metier on the networks-, and many sites made openings on-line with its artists (Nora Fisch and Rolf stood out). In the private sphere, Proa, which always offered a virtual space, and Malba in particular, reacted with a quality agenda. Malba offered some celebrated public interviews, among others, with the curator Hans Ulrich Obrist and with Boris Groys, a cult German critic – and the innovation of an archive of outstanding Latin American performances. The Andreani Foundation, in La Boca, whose baptism was postponed, organized the inauguration with a virtual tour.

Illuminated museums, the Fine Arts in the year of the pandemic. Photo: Emmanuel Fernández

Meanwhile, almost all national and municipal museums de-scaled virtual activity to almost zero. Pages without feeding, or, entrusting your image coffers to Google + arts, as in the case of Fine Arts. Among these official spaces, however, and because since its first edition Bienalsur has proposed to harmonize its samples on the web and follow them with QR in real time, the exception advanced was Untref, that brought together talks, locations and interlocutors. Perhaps it influenced the state quietism that, since the end of 2019 and imitating the regulations of the Buenos Aires government, museum communication was centralized at the ministerial level and lost the initiative.

Argentina finally reopened the art spaces at the end of October, after seven months. First the galleries, which never experienced massive rivers and do not suffer as much from the contrast, and finally the museums, after seven months. A few of them, indeed the private companies PROA and Malba and El Moderno, offered new low-production openings. Is in these next few weeks when the most important exhibitions of the year open.

Art crosses the whole world a cycle of major thematic emergencies and from it a submerged heritage is reborn. That urgent cycle is dominated by ecological catastrophe, the foreground of black and aboriginal communities, feminism and sexual identities. That spring was running in latency before the Covid but now it is in alert mode. It is not only that some artists active today are thinking about these questions in their creation, but that a great wave of related content runs through criticism and curatorship, also imposing itself as an interpretive key to the past and summoning the public … Although these themes are obsessive today, the submerged will continue to bring us very pleasant surprises. Has the look been completely renewed; Has the world turned upside down for the better, from which it will not be able to revert to a stagnant regime – exclusively white, male and western?

In When the world changes. Questions about art and feminisms, opened this week, the CCK seeks to reflect the coordinates of an art that was present, in every sense of the phrase. Its curator, Andrea Giunta, maintains that this will be a year of new beginnings in a number of orders. “We have experienced the extreme transformation of life experiences that we knew. The futuristic, extreme and dystopian fictions of empty cities became possible, even common, forms over the months. Social distance revolutionized our ways of life. The news of what we know about the world every day they were regularized in curves, contagions, projections, deaths, vaccines, while entire sectors of the economy have come to a standstill. Will face-to-face participation be a constitutive part of the culture to come? ”He asks.

In 2020 the historian articulated her positions in the Rolf gallery, which was posted on the web by thematic sequences. This time the CCK will be whole for your selection, occupying the five floors, in the same immersive format than the inaugural exhibition last summer, which should have closed on March 8 due to the health emergency.

Years before the #MeToo feminist wave, historian Georgina Gluzman promoted the inclusion of women in the canon of Argentine art in her book Invisible Traces, Women Artists in Buenos Aires (1890-1923). In her doctoral thesis, she explored the reserves of Argentine museums in search of abandoned painters, for decades away from the public. And found an uncomfortable treasure.

In the Magazine Ñ, Gluzman herself dedicated fortnightly columns (Illustrious and unknowns) to the enhancement of these “teachers”. Not all museums with their own heritage acknowledged receipt. With a year and a half late due to the damn coronavirus, now those artists return from several reservations to a room, at the National Museum of Fine Arts, which pays off the debt in the large exhibition The accidental canon. Women artists in Argentina (1890-1950). It is an irony that she is no longer the Artistic Director of the Mariana Marchesi museum, who commissioned the expo before being demoted from her position to the rank of coordinator, in the first weeks of her quarantine. It opens on the 22nd of this month.

Instead of resting in box office exhibitions that were contracted packaged – “turnkey” -, the exhibition TherapyAt Malba, he proposes a new stage of his own scripts. With the curatorship of the artistic director Gabriela Rangel and the curator Verónica Rossi, it will seek to illuminate what was always in sight and, therefore, went unnoticed: the carnal link between art and psychoanalysis in Argentina. Can anyone deny that the coronavirus pushed us to the couch?