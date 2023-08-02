AC Milan fans hope not to become like “Didi” and “Gogo”, condemned to wait in vain for Mr. Godot in a dark street. De Ketelaere’s first year at Milan smacks of missed opportunities, cheeks reddened by slaps and endless waiting. On August 2, 2022, a year ago, the Belgian revealed himself to the Milan world in long dark trousers, a gray T-shirt and a blond helmet, the same as when he played tennis, drawing applause and acclaim on the concrete courts near Bruges.

Now fate has changed, and the alabaster-skinned blond has turned into Mr. Godot, waited in vain by various protagonists for several days. Some Rossoneri are still on the sidelines, others are undecided, but most have already given up a while ago. Among them is also Pioli, who in the last test of the US tour left the Belgian on the bench for the whole game. A sign of how the upper floors are looking for other solutions: Marseille, Real Sociedad and PSV like CDK. They would like to sell him definitively to recover part of the investment – ​​31 million plus bonuses -, even if the loan with the right to buy remains the most requested formula.

From predestined to market man to make ends meet. CDK’s fate was turned upside down within a year. Like Milan after all, remodeled on a much more offensive and unscrupulous 4-3-3, with two wide wingers with easy dribbling and as many insertion midfielders. Reijnders and Loftus-Cheek have different characteristics compared to the Belgian, but if he were to stay at San Siro he could also act in this position. A different role, tactically more difficult, more inclined to sacrifice, a completely different thing from the status for which he was snatched from Bruges just a year ago. The word “fantasista” no longer exists, sacrificed on the altar of a new scheme. However, the Belgian could come in very handy as a right winger with a license to center, a role he already held at Bruges. It could be an ongoing solution. Last year he produced just one assist in 40 league and cup games. After a couple of months in limbo between the field and the bench, Pioli began to use him less and less. In the Champions League he did not take part in the quarterfinals and semifinals. In the second leg, he played only 4 games from the 1st minute. Signs of distrust, even if a couple of figures bode well: last year he churned out 20 key passes and hit 34 dribbles. Maybe it’s worth waiting longer. Maybe Godot finally reveals himself.