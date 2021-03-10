D.he corona pandemic will change our lives. In order to document the change for future generations as well, various city archives have called for documentation on the pandemic to be collected and made available to the archives. The Ulm city archive also backs up documents and artifacts from the pandemic – even taking photos themselves.

Until 1969, the city archive bought pictures exclusively from freelance photographers for documentation purposes. Then a dedicated photo agency was set up to provide the Ulm city administration with images for city publications and flyers, for example. The Ulmer Bildstelle recently supplied pictures for a lavish illustrated book for the 70th anniversary of the state of Baden-Württemberg.

Nadja Wollinsky, head of the image documentation of the city archive, began her Corona project on March 12, 2020, when the crisis team of the city of Ulm met for the first time under the direction of Mayor Gunter Czisch. Since then she has been traveling in Ulm to capture the effects of the pandemic on the street with the camera. She photographed the toilet paper crisis as well as a spontaneous street concert and various demonstrations. The project is still ongoing.

Ms. Wollinsky, how did the idea for your project come about?

The topic came to me earlier. Instead of documenting what is happening in our city as usual, we had to find a way to document what is not happening.

What do you take photos with?

I’m not a tech enthusiast at all. When I was still taking analogue photos, I always took photos with a Nikon, now I use Canon digitally. This is because my predecessor had photographed with Canon in the image documentation and all of our equipment was designed for Canon. My standard equipment consists of a Canon Mark IV, a 16-35mm lens, a 24-105mm lens, and a 70-200mm lens. If there is no other option, I also use Profoto flashes.

Do you edit the photos?

We use Lightroom and Photoshop, but apart from the standard settings such as exposure and contrast, we don’t do much image processing.

Do you have any photographic role models?

I like Peter Bialobrzeski and Stephen Shore a lot. Also Enver Hirsch, with whom I assisted for a month and had a lot of fun.

Has a book or illustrated book particularly impressed you?

I was most impressed by “LS / S” by Beate Gütschow, especially because of the technical perfection. Stephen Shore’s “Uncommon Places” is great too, of course.

Nadja Wollinksy was born in Ulm in 1967. In 1995 she began training as a photographer at the Ulm City Archives and then studied digital media at the Ulm University of Applied Sciences. At the end of 2006 she took over the management of the image documentation in the Ulm City Archives.